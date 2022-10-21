Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Frances Evelyn French, 1945-2022
Frances Evelyn French was born to Henry and Bernice Combs of by Craigsville, Minnesota on June 5, 1945. She went on to her heavenly reward on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Raylou Mary Chill, her parents and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
kymkemp.com
Enchanting Frazier is Available for Adoption
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. If you’re looking for a furry addition to your family, Frazier is looking for a forever family to call his own. He will enchant you with his stunning yellow eyes and sleek black coat.
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
kymkemp.com
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
krcrtv.com
Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:09 p.m.] Seventeen-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Willow Creek Early This Morning
The seventeen-year-old was confirmed deceased at approximately 4:15 a.m., according to the scanner. Please note: This reporter is a friend of the deceased’s family. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. To you political obsessives who haunt RHBB: this is a homicide...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Finally Feeling Like Fall!
Cooler and windier weather is welcoming us into the weekend. We have a few showers rolling around the mountains, which should dissipate as the evening progresses. Wind will be sticking around for some this evening, but also calming a little. These northerly winds have increased our fire danger, which means use caution when doing anything that may cause a spark. Tonight will be a cool one as lows dip into the mid-upper 40s. If there is enough of a north breeze, some places such as Redding could see the down sloping effect, warming the low temperature by a few degrees. Something to keep an eye on, but open those windows and enjoy!! For the higher elevations in Trinity County there is a hard freeze warning for the south side where lows are expected to be in the upper 20s for some while a freeze warning will go into effect for the north side where lows will be around 30 degrees. Each of these will last from 1am to 9am on Sunday.
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
humboldtsports.com
Panthers end long championship drought with shutout win
The Panthers ended a long championship drought on the football field on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the Little 4 with their fourth straight victory. And they did it in style, with their defense holding on late for the shutout in a 34-0 victory at Ferndale. “It’s...
North Coast Journal
'What He Was Appointed to Do'
I don't understand the outcry over Alan Bongio running interference for his developer buddy Travis Schneider ("It All Adds Up," Oct. 13). This is literally what he was appointed to do and the very reason that Rex Bohn's financial backers put him in office in the first place. Land speculators,...
North Coast Journal
One Arrested After Fatal Willow Creek Shooting
A suspect is in custody after a shooting death in Willow Creek before dawn this morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to at report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of State Route 96, and arrived to find a dead man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
kymkemp.com
Weott Community Residents Under Boil Water Notice Until Further Notice
Customers of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) are once again under a Boil Water Notice as of 2:30 p.m. on October 21st. WCSD Administrative Manager, Julie Santibanez told us that the district went door to door today informing WCSD customers of the boil water notice as well as posting the notice on the district’s website. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female, Allege Connection With Snapchat Threats
This information came from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
kymkemp.com
Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen
The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested Near Whitethorn for Threats, Possessing Ammunition, and Possessing a Firearm
On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen about a possible violation of a court order near Whitethorn, California. Deputies learned there was a restraining order against Wade Patrick Hayes. The court order advised Hayes could not threaten or harass the reporting party in this case. The order further advised Hayes could not possess firearms or ammunition.
