Cooler and windier weather is welcoming us into the weekend. We have a few showers rolling around the mountains, which should dissipate as the evening progresses. Wind will be sticking around for some this evening, but also calming a little. These northerly winds have increased our fire danger, which means use caution when doing anything that may cause a spark. Tonight will be a cool one as lows dip into the mid-upper 40s. If there is enough of a north breeze, some places such as Redding could see the down sloping effect, warming the low temperature by a few degrees. Something to keep an eye on, but open those windows and enjoy!! For the higher elevations in Trinity County there is a hard freeze warning for the south side where lows are expected to be in the upper 20s for some while a freeze warning will go into effect for the north side where lows will be around 30 degrees. Each of these will last from 1am to 9am on Sunday.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO