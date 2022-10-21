Read full article on original website
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Pasadena Playhouse Takes New Tack as Theater-Going Audiences Change ‘Dramatically’
The pandemic wrought persistent change in many endeavors, and the Pasadena Playhouse says the stage is among them. “Theater-going audiences’ behaviors and preferences have changed dramatically since theaters have been able to open up again and deliver in-person services, which we weren’t able to do for a year and a half or almost two years,” said Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Pasadena Playhouse Assistant Director of Development.
Visit Pasadena Welcomes Anna Yan as Communications Manager
Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Pasadena) welcomes Anna Yan as Communications Manager. In her role, she will provide public relations and marketing support for Pasadena as a premier meetings and leisure destination through content development, earned media management, communications strategy, and reputation management. Yan’s support extends into the organization’s community engagement and group business development efforts, enhancing destination awareness with key messages in these areas as the tourism industry welcomes back events. She can be contacted at ayan@visitpasadena.com.
Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
South Pasadena Library Community Book Discussion Drills Down on ‘Queens of Animation’
The South Pasadena Public Library presents a lively virtual Community Book Discussion of Nathalia Holt’s “The Queens of Animation,” a book that tells about the women who infiltrated the boys’ club of Disney’s story and animation departments, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 to 8 p.m.
Snacks, Safety Tips and Free Night of Spooky Fun for the Family at Pasadena Police Department’s Trunk or Treat Thursday
On Thursday, Oct. 27 you and your children can attend a free Halloween event at the Pasadena Police Department which has something for the whole family. “We will be offering snacks and treats for children and providing an alternative event for parents who may not want their children to trick-or-treat but still want to enjoy Halloween, or for those who want to show off their cool costumes!” Acting Lieutenant of Pasadena Police Department, Tim Bundy said.
Don’t Miss This Buyable Art Exhibit Closing Saturday
The Pasadena Society of Artists ‘Artists’ Choice Exhibition is set to take its final bow on Saturday, and it’s worth the trip to Montrose to see it. The show boasts 41 participating artists, including photographer Cyndi Bemel, ceramist Mariko Bird, painter Rebecca Pollack, Fine Arts professional Marion Dies, and abstract artist Karen Duckles, to name a few.
Pasadena Waldorf School Students Making Soundwaves in their Introduction to Recorded Music Production
PWS High School students have been making waves, or rather soundwaves, in their Introduction to Recorded Music Production and Live Sound class. Taught by an award-winning producer, songwriter, and sound engineer, students from Grades 10-12 are learning the fundamental skills needed to record various instruments and voices through digital audio workstations. Microphone types, recording techniques, audio terminology, understanding audio waveforms, acoustics, and creative decision-making in the recording process are a focus when working together in the studio.
Eliot’s ASB and PTSA Present Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival!
Eliot’s ASB and PTSA present Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival on Friday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Eliot Quad. The Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival is a Fun Fundraising Friday night with Food, Carnival Booths, pumpkin bowling, costume contest and more!. Charles W. Eliot Arts...
Mustangs, Bulldogs to Battle It Out in Turkey Tussle Wednesday
John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena Bulldogs will continue their local rivalry for bragging rights at 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the two teams square off in the Rose Bowl in the 75th annual Turkey Tussle football game. The storied game is the biggest high school event in the City...
Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts Now Accepting Applications for 2022/23 Gifts & Grants
Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts announced today the launch of its 2022/23 Gifts & Grants program. The cornerstone of the organization’s philanthropic mission, each year Gifts & Grants distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofit organizations to support music and arts programs including underwriting community performances, academy and conservatory scholarships, music therapy, and music education. During the 2021/22 program year, the organization distributed $500,000. To date, Pasadena Showcase has contributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit organizations.
‘Pasadena 100’ Rallies for 100% Carbon-Free Power Grid in Pasadena
As part of an ongoing campaign by a coalition of local environmental groups called The Pasadena 100, more than nearly 300 local activists along with elected leaders gathered for a rally at Pasadena City Hall Monday afternoon, to call on the Pasadena Department of Water and Power to reduce carbon emissions dramatically.
La Cañada High School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team defeats Norco, 3-0
On Thursday, the La Canada Girls Varsity Volleyball Team won their home playoff match against Norco High School (CA) by a score of 3-0. La Cañada High School, 4463 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada, (818) 952-4200 or visit www.lchsspartans.net.
New ArtCenter Design Invitational Brings Together Prospective Students, Prestigious Alums and 50 Amazing Cars
Students, prospective students, family and prestigious alumni converged on ArtCenter’s Hillside campus Sunday for the new school’s Design Invitational, which allowed interested high school and community students to take an inside peek at the automotive design industry. The Invitational brought together the creators of some of the world’s...
75th Annual Turkey Tussle Football Game Wednesday Pits Muir Mustangs Against PHS Bulldogs
The Pasadena High School Bulldogs and John Muir High School Mustangs are facing off on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for the annual Turkey Tussle homecoming football game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. This is the 75th year of the historic cross-town rivalry football game between these two high schools...
Caltech Y Friends Dinner Celebrates Donors
The Caltech Y brought together more than 100 members and supporters at its quarterly Friends Dinner on Wednesday, October 15 at the Athenaeum. The event celebrates the generosity of donors and the leadership, travel, and volunteer opportunities they make possible for Caltech undergraduate and graduate students. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician,...
Mayfield Junior School Submits First Campus Master Plan in Its 91 Year History
A special meeting of the Pasadena Design Commission on Tuesday will focus on a proposed Master Plan for Mayfield Junior School of the Holy Child Jesus, at 405 S. Euclid Ave. in Pasadena, which is seeking approval for campus improvements – including new buildings, recreational amenities, and parking facilities – to be phased in over a period of 10 years.
Red Ribbon Week at Holy Family School
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year between October 23 – October 31 and is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, reaching millions of young people each year. At Holy Family School (HFS), the Student Council designs a week of informative and positive activities delivering an effective drug prevention theme inspiring the Knights to be BRAVE, be HAPPY, and be DRUG FREE.
After Seven Years, Bicycle Facilities Identified in the 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan Yet To Be Constructed
The 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan outlined the construction of nine dedicated bicycle facilities throughout the city along with several ‘Roseways,’ a network of low-speed, low-traffic neighborhood streets ideal for safe,comfortable bicycling. These plans, which were driven by public participation through numerous community meetings, were planned to be...
Guest Opinion | Patricia Jimenez: Two Racist Recordings, Two Very Different Outcomes
As a Mexican-American woman born of immigrant parents who came to this country with little education and few possessions, one of the things that makes me most proud is seeing my fellow Latinos rise in the ranks of education and politics and making strides for our community. My father fixed refrigerators by day and delivered pizzas by night to help his three children attend UCLA. His son is now a judge and his daughters are educators. We work hard every day to make his sacrifice matter and make our community proud. This is why listening to the audio of Nury Martinez made me sick to my stomach. Her comments were appalling and a huge step backward for Latinos fighting for equal representation, integrity and justice for people of all backgrounds, cultures and genders.
