‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks The Long Haul Fight To Include The Justice Society & Superman In His New DC Film [Interview]

Henry Cavill Makes Superman Return “Official” & Promises More Appearances In The Future
**Spoilers for “Black Adam,” though everyone involved with the film seems perfectly content with spoiling things…**. Overshadowing the promotion of “Black Adam” in the week or so before the release last Friday, the question of whether or not Henry Cavill would return as Superman in the post-credits scene became a huge discussion point. Sure, the Justice Society is introduced in the film. Yes, Dwayne Johnson is starring in his first live-action superhero film, a project he’s worked more than a decade to bring to life. All of that is true, but really the talk was about Superman. Well, fans who saw “Black Adam” over the weekend saw their Superman prayers answered as Cavill once again dons the red and blue suit for another appearance. And according to the actor, this is just the beginning of a new era for the Man of Steel.
James Cameron Critiques Marvel & DC Films For Having Characters Who “All Act Like They’re In College”
James Cameron is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. He’s also one of the most successful purveyors of big-budget blockbusters. But even still, the filmmaker has some problems with how certain blockbusters, specifically superhero films, treat characters and storytelling. Speaking to the New York Times, James Cameron opened up about...
Damon Lindelof & ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Attached To New ‘Star Wars’ Film
Back in 2019, it was announced by the folks in charge at Disney that the “Star Wars” franchise would take a break on the film side of things after the release of ‘Rise of Skywalker.’ But even then, you have to assume the executives didn’t imagine we’d be waiting at least until 2025 for a new film in the galaxy far, far away. And with the latest news about two new filmmakers being attached to a “Star Wars” project, we’re not even sure which film we might see in 2025.
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer: James Gunn Misfits Try To Kidnap Kevin Bacon As An Xmas Gift
Filmmaker James Gunn’s tenure as the director and creative force behind the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end, but the filmmaker plans to go out with a bang. In addition to his third and final film in the series arriving in the summer of 2023, Gunn has also directed “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set to premiere during this upcoming holiday season on Disney+. For months, fans have speculated wildly about the special and its suspicious connections to the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Would Gunn be audacious enough to recreate the most-hated franchise spinoff in Hollywood history?
Damon Lindelof’s New ‘Star Wars’ Film Has A Co-Writer & May Have Characters From The Recent Trilogy Series
Puck news was just taking Lucasfilm and its President Kathleen Kennedy to task today, basically asking what the hell is up with that studio and its lack of studio movies. The answer might be read as, especially in the face of tonight’s news, a lot of things they didn’t know.
Marlon Wayans Defends Controversial Comedy ‘White Chicks’: “I Ain’t Listening To This Damn Generation”
Marlon Wayans and the entire Wayans clan have always made films that push the limits of what is considered “decent” to get a laugh. Well before their time on “In Living Color,” Keenan Ivory Wayans was shocking people with the cult classic comedy, “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” And of course, years later, Shawn and Marlon Wayans continued to push the boundaries with “White Chicks,” a film that many point to as an example of a hit feature that has not really held up over the years due to its misogynistic and racial humor. But nearly 20 years after its release, Marlon Wayans not only defends the humor in “White Chicks” but the current “generation” is really the problem.
‘You Resemble Me’ Trailer: Dina Amer’s Celebrated Debut Film Gets Co-Signed By Producers Spike Lee, Spike Jonze & Riz Ahmed
On the night of November 13, 2015, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks throughout Paris left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which was then in control of large swaths of land in the Middle East, took responsibility for the attacks. A week into the nationwide manhunt for the perpetrators, police had zeroed in and raided an apartment they suspected housed the mastermind behind the attacks. The raid resulted in the death of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a 26-year-old Frenchwoman of Moroccan descent who friends had described as “living in her own world” until she adopted strict Islamic dress and expressed desires to become a Jihadi in the months leading up to the attacks.
‘Arkham Asylum’ HBO Max Series Hires ‘The Staircase’ Creator Antonio Campos As Director/Showrunner
Following the breaking news that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped to oversee the newly branded DC Studios, the good DC news keeps coming. Director/producer Matt Reeves’ corner of the DC Universe—“The Batman”—is still expanding and multiple HBO Max shows, such as Colin Farrell’s “Penguin,” are already in the works. And now, another untitled series centered on Arkham Asylum and the institution for Gotham’s criminally insane, just found its creative lead.
‘Asterix And Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel & More Star In Guillaume Canet’s Family Comedy
Often, when we talk about the ills of the film industry and how cinema is losing its meaning and becoming dominated by features that struggle to be called “art,” the examples that are brought up include franchise films and sequels (many of which are based on existing IPs) with massive all-star casts. But guess what? American film isn’t the only segment of filmmaking to blame. The French will sometimes put out some questionable, silly films in an attempt to earn a quick buck. Just look at the new “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” to see how franchise films with big casts are all over the world.
‘Death Becomes Her’: Jessica Chastain Says She’s Spoken To Anne Hathaway About Possibly Remaking The 1992 Film
It’s not controversial to call Jessica Chastain one of the best actors working today. She has numerous awards, has been a part of massive films, and is generally great in just about anything she does. Chastain is also an accomplished producer, getting a ton of movies and TV series greenlit over the past several years. So, as a superstar performer and a powerful producer, she could likely get just about anything made, even her dream remake of “Death Becomes Her.”
Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Join Pawel Pawlikowski’s New Drama ‘The Island’
It often takes star power to get a challenging project made, and Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski has gotten just that for his new drama, “The Island.” THR reports that Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix and two-time Academy Award nominee Rooney Mara are joining the film. READ MORE: Pawel Pawlikowski...
‘The Son’ Trailer: Florian Zeller’s Acclaimed Film Stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins & More
There are films that are often talked about as “Oscar bait” because of their amazing casts, acclaimed directors, and heartfelt stories. But then you have something like “The Son,” which seems like it was tailor-made to be a sure-thing Oscar contender. That isn’t a slight against the film, but it’s hard to deny that “The Son” just ticks all the boxes of films that the Academy sure does love.
‘Bardo’ Trailer: Alejandro González Iñárritu’s First Film Since ‘The Revenant’ Hits Theaters & Netflix Soon
Alejandro G. Iñárritu has made his latest film since the release of “The Revenant” in 2015, with “BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The film marks his first Spanish-language feature since 2010’s “Biutiful.”. The movie will also mark the first...
‘1899’ Trailer: The Creators Of ‘Dark’ Return With A New Supernatural Mystery Series In November
Well before “Squid Game” took the world by storm and proved that international content isn’t just big on Netflix but could be the biggest stuff around, there was “Dark,” the German series that became an international hit on the streaming service, despite the language barrier. Now, the creators of “Dark” are returning to Netflix with a new supernatural series, “1899.”
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Nope,’ ‘Barbarian,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes Star In New FX Series Coming In November
Is there a right way to move on? A recent divorcee faces an entirely new world in “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” The FX on Hulu limited series focuses on one man’s rapidly changing professional and personal life. Navigating the challenges of dating in 2022 takes a backseat after an ex-wife’s surprising decision. ‘Trouble’ is based on the 2019 novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and the writer adapts her work for this project. Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton are notably executive producers, also helming various episodes.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Review: Horror Master Breathes New Life Into The Anthology Format
It’s been too long since a show like “Masters of Horror” allowed twisted auteurs a platform to explore the themes and images that haunt them. Enter Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning director who has gifted his fans with Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” even writing two episodes and introducing each of them like a modern Rod Serling. This is a horror fan’s dream, a series of what are basically new short films from the directors of “Mandy,” “The Babadook,” “The Empty Man,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” and more. Like any anthology series, it’s a mixed bag in terms of quality, but the batting average is remarkably high and there are at least two undeniable standouts, episodes that should get genre nuts talking around the world. It’s also refreshing to see horror storytelling that’s not as reliant on twists as something like “Black Mirror,” more interested in slowly delivering increasing amounts of nightmare fuel than playing gotcha games. One only hopes it becomes an annual tradition.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s Hit Anthology Isn’t Worth The Trip This Time
Last summer “The White Lotus,” Mike White’s limited series skewering the lives of the elite while on vacation at the titular resort in Hawaii became a cultural phenomenon, snagging ten Emmy awards. Now an anthology, Season 2 finds a (mostly) new group of uber-wealthy vacationers, this time at a White Lotus in Sicily. Despite the first season’s impressive awards run, this new season finds little innovation in the formula, nor does it seem to have any new insights into this particular milieu.
