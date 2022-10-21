‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks The Long Haul Fight To Include The Justice Society & Superman In His New DC Film [Interview]

**Spoilers for “Black Adam,” though everyone involved with the film seems perfectly content with spoiling things…**. Overshadowing the promotion of “Black Adam” in the week or so before the release last Friday, the question of whether or not Henry Cavill would return as Superman in the post-credits scene became a huge discussion point. Sure, the Justice Society is introduced in the film. Yes, Dwayne Johnson is starring in his first live-action superhero film, a project he’s worked more than a decade to bring to life. All of that is true, but really the talk was about Superman. Well, fans who saw “Black Adam” over the weekend saw their Superman prayers answered as Cavill once again dons the red and blue suit for another appearance. And according to the actor, this is just the beginning of a new era for the Man of Steel.

1 DAY AGO