Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star

Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?

Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023

Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
Halo World Championship 2022 posts dismal viewership numbers

The Halo World Championship that served as a conclusion to the 2022 season also served as the fitting end to a dominant year for the OpTic Gaming roster. The four-man squad of aPG, Lucid, TriPPPeY, and FormaL all claimed their first world title in Halo this past weekend after decimating the competition since the start of the summer.
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs

In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023

VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
Apex Legends’ season 15 map rotation is a breath of fresh air

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.
Is Apex Legends getting a new weapon in season 15?

Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a new wave of content that fundamentally changes how the game is played. Every new season in the game’s history has come with a new playable character for people to try out, and there are new cosmetics, new game modes, and new maps that enter the game periodically as well.
The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022

For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks

Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
It’s a trap: Teemo player outsmarts opponents with time-wasting outplay

There are many annoying champions to play against in League of Legends—and Teemo is certainly one of them. Two players recently got to experience what it feels like to play against Teemo. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, Akali and Kayn spent a little over two minutes to find the Swift Scout, allowing his team to take other advantages over the map.
Best TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.20 end-game comp tier list

Dragons are continuing to perform at top-tier status within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 after Patch 12.20 while reroll builds emerge as contenders to long-time standing comps like Guild and Mages. Patch 12.20 was the final big update for Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms as organized TFT gameplay throughout the patch will include...
All VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league

T1, Gen.G, DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, Global Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon are the 10 VALORANT teams hailing from Asia that secured a partner spot in VCT 2023 Pacific league. This means that these organizations will be directly involved in Riot Games’ ecosystem...
TFT Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier: Standings, scores, and format

Sixteen North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for the final two seeds at the NA Regional Finals and a chance to compete at Worlds. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23, the TFT Last Chance Qualifier showcased gameplay from Patch 12.20. Players at the LCQ competed in 12 games over two days, six games each day, with the top two earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.

