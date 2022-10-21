Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
dotesports.com
Deft breaks down in tears following monumental win at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX’s victory against EDward Gaming in the quarterfinal of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
dotesports.com
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
dotesports.com
MATUMBAMAN locks in happiness regardless of Liquid’s TI11 result
MATUMBAMAN’s retirement plans haven’t been a secret, as the veteran has been quite vocal about his wishes to hang his mouse, keyboard, and lucky shorts up after The International 2022 concludes. While Team Liquid has been putting on an impressive show at TI11, they have been on the...
dotesports.com
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
dotesports.com
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
dotesports.com
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
dotesports.com
Major drama at Halo World Championship as eUnited is handed series win over Acend due to a technical issue
An otherwise smooth first day of operations for the Halo World Championship was shrouded by controversy in its later hours, when a tightly contested matchup between eUnited and European champions Acend was decided via a competitive ruling. “Unacceptable isn’t the word,” said Acend’s Respectful. “I have never seen this happen in my life.”
dotesports.com
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
dotesports.com
MTG Standard decks that may show up at 2022 Magic World Championship
The Standard Magic: The Gathering format will take center stage at 2022 Magic Worlds, minus the Meathook Massacre, providing a number of archetypes a chance that previously didn’t exist within the format. Wizards of the Coast pulled the trigger on The Meathook Massacre ban several weeks prior to the...
dotesports.com
Boxi says Liquid’s TI11 elimination series against OG will be ‘spicier’ than other opponents
With the Last Chance Qualifier and Group Stage performance behind them, Team Liquid are still alive at The International 2022 after surviving a brush with Entity in the lower bracket that allowed them to extend MATUMBAMAN’s last ride just a little longer. Overall, TI11 has been a game of...
dotesports.com
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2
PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
dotesports.com
A breakdown of Faker’s history at the League World Championship
Faker is easily the greatest League of Legends player of all time. At the World Championship, he always makes the international League community remember why he’s the best ever to play the game. In his seven appearances at Worlds, Faker has won the tournament three times, and he’s never...
dotesports.com
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid snowball, eliminate OG from TI11
Team Liquid was prepared to face an OG team that doesn’t play to anyone’s pace but their own in an elimination series at The International 2022. However, playing at a comfortable speed only works if you can force the other team to match it—and Liquid wasn’t looking to slow roll with their tournament lives on the line.
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports outworks Team Aster, locks in top three finish at TI11
From a mixed performance in the DPC regular season to a top three finish at The International 2022, Tundra Esports really has come a long way from just missing out on qualifying for TI10. That improvement now includes a decisive 2-0 win over Team Aster that has put them just one win away from the TI11 grand finals.
dotesports.com
DRX make history after reaching an impressive milestone at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After their victory against EDward Gaming in the quarterfinals of the 2022 League of Legends World...
dotesports.com
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves confirms full starting VALORANT roster for VCT 2023
With superteams forming all around them, the 100 Thieves VALORANT division will continue to build on the roster it formed in 2022 heading into the Americas league as part of the VCT 2023 season. The organization officially confirmed its starting roster for the upcoming season today. Former XSET star duelist/Chamber...
Comments / 0