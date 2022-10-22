Downtown board discusses additional transparency for PILOTs

Some changes are in the works for the Downtown Memphis Commission’s payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program.

Transparency and annual reporting needs for the PILOT program were discussed Friday, Oct. 21, during the Center City Revenue Finance Corp.’s third and final meeting on reforming the tax incentive program.

“Our goal is to take that feedback and pull that into a revised policy proposal,” Downtown Memphis Commission urban planner Abe Lueders said regarding the trio of meetings.

The Revenue Finance Corp. is an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission and the administrating board for the PILOT program.

PGAV Planners, a St. Louis-based city development firm, and the DMC partnered on the report, which highlighted potential improvements to the PILOT program and shared similar incentive programs from other cities and similar markets, nationally. The report was approved in June.

In August, board members discussed PILOT terms and the follow-up meeting focused on changes to the affordable housing clauses in the new PILOT program. Friday’s meeting primarily focused on annual reporting data for approved PILOTs and transparency.

“We have something that does work and we want to improve it for the community,” board chair Eric Matthews said.

The board will reconvene in November to discuss a revised PILOT program with input from the last three meetings, Leuders said.

In addition to the minor changes for the project, the board suggested improvements to how the PILOT program is monitored for both the public and applicants.

Any development participating in the Affordable Housing Program is required to submit annual reports. Additionally, any multifamily and commercial development is required to submit annual reports on occupancy and rent per square footage.

The DMC staff will also maintain a list of all projects, applicants, and staff reports on the commission’s website. The staff will be required to keep a 10-year backlog on the PILOT program and corresponding data collected from the application process and annual reports.

Leuders said the proposed 10-year data reports will include

The number of PILOTS;

The number of terminated PILOTs that is back on the tax roll;

The increase in taxes from the incentive program between pre-approved and active developments;

PILOT approvals by year;

PILOT closings by year;

PILOT reinvestment activity.

Leuders said that terminated PILOTs are ones that have expired and no longer have a tax abatement. He said that projects that do not actively invest in an approved PILOT often do not benefit from the incentive; instead, developers will end up paying more in taxes. The gain is only possible if a developer actively invests and moves forward with a project, he said.

“If you get a PILOT and don’t do anything, there is no benefit from it,” he said. “Only benefit by increasing your property value.”

Eligibility requirements for PILOTs may change.

Under the proposed revisions, the restriction for industrial projects is eliminated.

Currently, industrial projects are allowed in the Medical District only if the projects are for medical-related uses and are in an industrial area north of Chelsea Avenue or in the South Downtown Business Park area zoned as the South Central Business Improvement Zoning District.

All projects south of A.W. Willis Avenue along Mud Island will require consideration from the Riverfront Development Corp.

And only projects that include multi-family construction will be considered outside the Central Business Improvement District.

Additionally, any project that has self-storage as its primary use will not be eligible for PILOT funding.

To receive a PILOT, projects will still be required to be in the Central Business Improvement District (as defined by the Downtown Memphis Commission) and have construction costs equal to or greater than 60% of the total project cost.

The board did, however, modify the “but for” test that has been an eligibility staple with the program. Previously, the “but for” clause required developers to determine whether the project would not be financially feasible without PILOT incentives. The previous interaction did not require specifically outlined metrics or financial data regarding that feasibility.

Developers will now be required to provide data on debt service coverage ratio, after-tax cash flow, return on equity and internal rate of return.

The developer must also provide data on estimated real estate taxes, operating expenses, estimated annual expenses and revenue increases along with occupancy predictions and figures for rental rates and estimated total income for each rental usage.

The new program also outlines an increased focus on projects that are creating more affordable housing options. Previously any development over 51 units was subject to the affordable housing requirements. That requirement is now mandatory for any development with more than 50 units that must participate in the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Affordable Housing Program or is subject to a 1% fee that will be used towards affordable housing options.

The Affordable Housing Program requires at least 20% of units must be held or occupied for households making less than 80% of the median Shelby County household income. According to 2020 U.S. Census data shows the median household income in Shelby County is $52,082.

Additionally, the required units must have a 30% cap on the renter’s income and be equal in size relative to the rest of the development.

Previous length terms were subject to approval based on residential units, office space created, education, hotel rooms, industrial square footage, parking allocated, retail square footage, and cost of a project.

Those metrics are still in place, however, no specific guideline was in place regarding how those metrics should be weighed for projects seeking a 20-year PILOT.

The proposed changes will set a 10-year PILOT base.

Projects can seek a 15-year PILOT based on specific criteria being met, including the redevelopment of a blighted property, renovation for a historic property or property within a National Register Historic District, adaptive reuse for an existing structure and LEED or net zero certification.

Projects focused on affordable housing will also be considered for 15-year PILOTs.

Twenty-year terms will be reserved for “catalytic” projects that exceed $100 million in capital investment and will be subject to additional criteria for approval.

The biggest change for closing on a PILOT agreement will be a set 1% closing fee capped at $1 million. The previous program had a 1% closing fee for projects seeking 10 or fewer years and a 1.5% fee for projects over ten years.

Term closing still begins at the start of construction, however, the new program outlines a construction period of up to 24 months before the terms of the PILOT can begin being used.

The program’s application fee has also been removed.