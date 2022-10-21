Welcome back and welcome aboard. And if you're feeling a bit more support this week, you are not alone. The major U.S. equity markets showed some strength last week as investors must have powered a protein smoothie, because they hit it big, and they hit it hard. The S&P 500 and the Dow gained 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, while the Nasdaq popped 5.2%—the best week since June for all three major averages. The strength in stocks came despite the 10-year Treasury yield surging to its highest level since 2008, and a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. Still, stocks were back in style last week, especially last Friday, which is unusual lately. For the past eight weeks until last Friday, big investors were big sellers on Fridays, not wanting to hold positions through the weekend. I get it—a lot of geopolitical uncertainty, a nonstop news cycle, and the U.K.'s near-crisis in gilts.

1 DAY AGO