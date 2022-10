MILAN -- In one corner of Ivan Gazidis' multiroom office high up in Casa Milan, AC Milan's city-centre corporate base, sits a model of the proposed San Siro redevelopment. Gazidis, the club's chief executive officer, stands over the white resin replica assured in his belief it will be "the best club stadium in the world" before looking up to point out the red girder of the Rossoneri's existing home, visible through a gap in the Milan skyline from an adjacent window.

2 HOURS AGO