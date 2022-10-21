ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cincinnatirefined.com

Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's

Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Not Your Average Paint and Sip. Friday, Oct. 21. 6:00pm - 8:00pm. James Reynolds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to Music Hall this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to the Cincinnati Music Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the fifth annual event which has since grown to be considered the Midwest's premiere coffee festival, with over 50 vendors in attendance.
CINCINNATI, OH
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Haunted Ghost Hunts at Arnold's bar return this month

CINCINNATI — For years, people in Cincinnati have said that Arnold's, Cincinnati's oldest bar, is haunted. Now, you can find out for yourself. Arnold's has teamed up with Cornerstone Paranormal, a respected ghost-hunting group, to provide a very limited number of people with a three-hour ghost hunt inside the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!

Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
XENIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month

A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today

DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
DAYTON, OH

