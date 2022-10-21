Read full article on original website
cincinnatirefined.com
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Not Your Average Paint and Sip. Friday, Oct. 21. 6:00pm - 8:00pm. James Reynolds...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to Music Hall this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns to the Cincinnati Music Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the fifth annual event which has since grown to be considered the Midwest's premiere coffee festival, with over 50 vendors in attendance.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23
CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
WLWT 5
Haunted Ghost Hunts at Arnold's bar return this month
CINCINNATI — For years, people in Cincinnati have said that Arnold's, Cincinnati's oldest bar, is haunted. Now, you can find out for yourself. Arnold's has teamed up with Cornerstone Paranormal, a respected ghost-hunting group, to provide a very limited number of people with a three-hour ghost hunt inside the bar.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
Racist City Employees Are on Notice, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on local government, politics, sports, celeb sightings and Halloween fun.
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLWT 5
'New Beginnings' hold collections across Cincinnati for Domestics Violence Awareness Month
While October brings in cooler fall weather, it also signals the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The "New Beginnings" program, with the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, Montgomery Woman's Club and other volunteers, are holding household items collections at two locations on Saturday. Aeropointe Medical Building (Blue Ash) 4260...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
