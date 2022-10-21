Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has issued a grass fire danger statement for parts of East Texas including Van Zandt, Hopkins and Rains Counties, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal. This statement comes after a recent spate of fires and dry conditions across East Texas. “The National Weather Service Has Issued […]
DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in the area of Lake Palestine near FM […]
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
East Texas girl allegedly found in car of man she had protective order from
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him. Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then […]
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
Four injured, two airlifted from major crash on FM 148 with two entrapments
TERRELL, Texas — Four people were injured, two of which were airlifted, from a major crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 in the Terrell area on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 4:27 p.m., on October 20, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and CareFlite were dispatched to a two-vehicle major crash on FM 148 at FM 987.
KWTX
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
fox44news.com
3-vehicle crash on I-35E kills one person
Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday. Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m. They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back...
Comments / 0