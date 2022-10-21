Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Buchanan go down in wild week
Talk about a major shakeup. Central threw a wrench in our rankings by manhandling previously No. 1 Clovis West 45-0 at home, a game thoroughly dominated by the Grizzlies in every facet of the game. And not to be outdone, Clovis North defeated No. 2 Buchanan 28-21, proving once again that ...
That’s My Bulldog! (Levelle Bailey)
Scott Bemis talks with the mom of Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey.
wascotrib.com
The Rivalry continues on Oct. 28
Yes, it is that time of year again. The rivalry continues as the students at Shafter High and Wasco High prepare to celebrate that one week of the year that they look forward to more than any other. Shafter/Wasco Week is almost upon us, with fun-filled activities being planned for...
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races
Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
KMPH.com
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Visitor restrictions in place for Porterville hospital
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the […]
