KBTX.com
Bremond Tigers end Milano Eagles undefeated season
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Milano looked to keep its undefeated season alive as the Eagles traveled to Bremond, but the Bremond Tigers weren’t about to give up a win at home. Bremond was the first to put points on the board early in the first quarter. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham kept the ball and then dodged past the Eagles’ defense to bring it in for a Tigers touchdown.
WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
fox44news.com
Baylor Homecoming Parade preps are underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!. This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow
The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming. Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024. Baylor officials said the...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Black Daisy says goodbye to its Waco location | China Spring, online stores remain open
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors but will be going out with a bang as they host their Halloween Sip n Shop. The event will be on Oct. 22 hosted at its 1124 Washington Ave....
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
KWTX
Central Texas haunted house revamped this year for more unique scares
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - American Scare Grounds in Elm Mott is scaring Central Texas with a completely revamped haunted house experience. Bobby Crane, the Owner and President of American Scare Grounds bought Waco Haunted House, which was opened for around 30 years, in 2021 without enough time to make changes. They started designing and working on the project in the spring of 2022.
fox44news.com
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fountain a Welcome Addition to Fairfield City Park
Have you had the opportunity to enjoy the new water feature at Fairfield’s walking trail? The fountain was a donation by the Fairfield Rotary Club and a grant from NRG Energy in Jewett. (Photo by Karen Leidy)
kciiradio.com
WACO Community School District Accepting Community Christmas Applications
With the holidays approaching, the WACO community hopes to continue their tradition of providing families in need with Christmas gifts. Program Organizer Chris Conrad was no stranger to the spirit of giving when she took over. Conrad was helping families in Washington through HACAP, a community action agency, prior to...
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries
Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
KWTX
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
Waco filmmakers to premiere horror movie at The Backyard
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season! Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his […]
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
