WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Early Voting Begins on Monday, Oct. 24th
Early Voting begins Monday, October 24, 2022 for the General Election. –Fairfield Conference Center – 839 E. Commerce Street. Both Early Voting locations will be open Monday, October 24th thru Friday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and on Monday, October 31st thru Friday, November 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fountain a Welcome Addition to Fairfield City Park
Have you had the opportunity to enjoy the new water feature at Fairfield’s walking trail? The fountain was a donation by the Fairfield Rotary Club and a grant from NRG Energy in Jewett. (Photo by Karen Leidy)
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
