FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G-K denies Stillman Valley outright BNC championship
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28. Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle to face Dixon in first round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will host the No. 10 seed Dixon in the first round.
Byron claims share of BNC title with win over Rockford Christian
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The door opened for the Byron Tigers to claim a share of the Big Northern Conference championship Friday night when Stillman Valley lost to Genoa-Kingston. The Tigers went through it by blasting Rockford Christian 62-0. It was the Tigers’ eighth straight win giving them lots of momentum going into the playoffs […]
WIFR
Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA football regular is officially complete as teams across the Prairie State await their playoff pairings. Here are the results of week nine’s games. NIC-10 Harlem 43, Belvidere 6. Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7. Boylan 41, Freeport 20. Hononegah 44, Auburn 12. Jefferson 38,...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings
(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
foxillinois.com
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near South Beloit
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
recordpatriot.com
From fire risk to strong winds to drenching rain, a turbulent weather stretch ahead
A heightened risk of outdoor fires will be followed by strong winds and then drenching rains for the weekend and into the start of the week, according to weather forecasters. Low moisture and strong winds are combining Saturday for an increased fire risk for the Jacksonville area. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to gust around 30 mph in Morgan, Cass, Scott, Schuyler, Menard and Sangamon counties through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
WIFR
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
MyStateline.com
Unseasonably Warm Sunday Ahead, Rain Arrives Late
Well folks, we did it! Rockford, as well as many others across of the Stateline, saw temperatures soar into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. The perfect formula atmospherically was in place. Not only did we wall-to-wall sunshine, but we also had a rather gusty south to southwesterly wind. According to...
MyStateline.com
Warm and windy tomorrow before rain moves in
High temperatures across the Stateline made it into the low 80s in many spots, including reaching 80° in Rockford. This is the latest we have seen temperatures reach 80° since the same day in 1975! Normally, we see our last 80-degree day by around October 4th. It has...
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
