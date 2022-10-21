ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

G-K denies Stillman Valley outright BNC championship

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28. Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA football regular is officially complete as teams across the Prairie State await their playoff pairings. Here are the results of week nine’s games. NIC-10 Harlem 43, Belvidere 6. Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7. Boylan 41, Freeport 20. Hononegah 44, Auburn 12. Jefferson 38,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings

(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
ROCKFORD, IL
foxillinois.com

Southeast High School teacher documents school's history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies senior killed by train

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near South Beloit

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house on the market goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
recordpatriot.com

From fire risk to strong winds to drenching rain, a turbulent weather stretch ahead

A heightened risk of outdoor fires will be followed by strong winds and then drenching rains for the weekend and into the start of the week, according to weather forecasters. Low moisture and strong winds are combining Saturday for an increased fire risk for the Jacksonville area. Sustained southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to gust around 30 mph in Morgan, Cass, Scott, Schuyler, Menard and Sangamon counties through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WIFR

Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Unseasonably Warm Sunday Ahead, Rain Arrives Late

Well folks, we did it! Rockford, as well as many others across of the Stateline, saw temperatures soar into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. The perfect formula atmospherically was in place. Not only did we wall-to-wall sunshine, but we also had a rather gusty south to southwesterly wind. According to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Warm and windy tomorrow before rain moves in

High temperatures across the Stateline made it into the low 80s in many spots, including reaching 80° in Rockford. This is the latest we have seen temperatures reach 80° since the same day in 1975! Normally, we see our last 80-degree day by around October 4th. It has...
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Train derails in Christian County, kills one

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE

