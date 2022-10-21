ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wortham, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
SALADO, TX
247Sports

Ninety-Nine Yards and a Homecoming Scare

Waco, TX-- Things were looking bleak on Homecoming, as Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) watched their 28-3 halftime lead over Kansas (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) dwindle down all the way to five with six and a half minutes to play. Then Richard Reese took over. The 175-pound freshman took a...
WACO, TX
1350kman.com

Why Jerome Tang and Scott Drew felt the time was right

Saved in Jerome Tang’s phone calendar is the date of Scott Drew’s wedding anniversary, but the bookmarked date isn’t the day that Drew and his wife Kelly Drew were married. Instead, Tang has saved the anniversary a week before Scott and Kelly were married so he is able to remind Scott to purchase a gift for his wife.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor Homecoming Parade preps are underway

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!. This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

2 sentenced for ‘senseless’ 2018 murder of Hillsboro woman

HILLSBORO, Texas — A couple has been sentenced in connection with what state prosecutors called the “senseless” 2018 murder of a 27-year-old Hillsboro woman, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, of Hillsboro, Texas, received 25- and 20-year sentences...
HILLSBORO, TX
KWTX

Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
HILLSBORO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Early Voting Begins on Monday, Oct. 24th

Early Voting begins Monday, October 24, 2022 for the General Election. –Fairfield Conference Center – 839 E. Commerce Street. Both Early Voting locations will be open Monday, October 24th thru Friday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and on Monday, October 31st thru Friday, November 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries

Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
LAMPASAS, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Waco filmmakers to premiere horror movie at The Backyard

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season! Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
MEXIA, TX
fox44news.com

3-vehicle crash on I-35E kills one person

Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday. Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m. They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back...
HILLSBORO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy