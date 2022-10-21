Read full article on original website
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
Ninety-Nine Yards and a Homecoming Scare
Waco, TX-- Things were looking bleak on Homecoming, as Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) watched their 28-3 halftime lead over Kansas (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) dwindle down all the way to five with six and a half minutes to play. Then Richard Reese took over. The 175-pound freshman took a...
Austin Novosad, Baylor pledge and nation's No. 9 quarterback, throws beautiful touchdown strike
Dripping Springs High School (Texas) star Austin Novosad is already an in-state hero to many Baylor Bears fans. Despite strong pushes from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M in the spring and summer, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller elected to sick with his original commitment and is ...
1350kman.com
Why Jerome Tang and Scott Drew felt the time was right
Saved in Jerome Tang’s phone calendar is the date of Scott Drew’s wedding anniversary, but the bookmarked date isn’t the day that Drew and his wife Kelly Drew were married. Instead, Tang has saved the anniversary a week before Scott and Kelly were married so he is able to remind Scott to purchase a gift for his wife.
fox44news.com
Baylor Homecoming Parade preps are underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!. This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
Fort Hood is bringing the family fun this weekend!
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood is hosting some weekend events that are fun for the whole family! The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will take place this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue, a car show and many family-friendly activities at the Phantom Warrior Center. Cowboys 4 […]
fox44news.com
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
News Channel 25
2 sentenced for ‘senseless’ 2018 murder of Hillsboro woman
HILLSBORO, Texas — A couple has been sentenced in connection with what state prosecutors called the “senseless” 2018 murder of a 27-year-old Hillsboro woman, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, of Hillsboro, Texas, received 25- and 20-year sentences...
KWTX
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Early Voting Begins on Monday, Oct. 24th
Early Voting begins Monday, October 24, 2022 for the General Election. –Fairfield Conference Center – 839 E. Commerce Street. Both Early Voting locations will be open Monday, October 24th thru Friday, October 28th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and on Monday, October 31st thru Friday, November 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries
Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Waco filmmakers to premiere horror movie at The Backyard
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season! Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his […]
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
fox44news.com
3-vehicle crash on I-35E kills one person
Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday. Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m. They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back...
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
