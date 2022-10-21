Read full article on original website
Honda Releases New Colors For The CB650R And CBR650R In Europe
Ever since hitting the market in 2019, the Honda CB650R changed the landscape of the 650cc class of naked bikes. Previously dominated by machines like the Kawasaki Z650 and Yamaha MT-07, the addition of the CB650R raised the bar in terms of features, performance, and not to mention style. For a bit more money, you could get yourself a retro-style naked bike with a four-cylinder engine.
Athena Introduces Big Bore Cylinder Kit For Yamaha YZ450F
Italian motorcycle parts and accessories specialist Athena has introduced a new big bore cylinder kit for the Yamaha YZ450F. Designed for riders looking to take their dirt bike to the next level, the kit is a bolt-on application that claims to improve engine efficiency, performance, and response. Compatible with all Yamaha YZ450F models from 2020 to 2022, Athena's bore kits are designed and manufactured in Italy.
Seiko And Honda Collaborate For A Special Edition Super Cub Watch
The 5 Sports line from Seiko has been a cornerstone for the Japanese brand, providing customers with quality timepieces at prices that don’t cost as much as a brand-new bike. For the Japanese market, there will be a new limited-edition run of Honda Super Cub-inspired watches—limited to only 6,000 units.
Yamaha Introduces The For-Work Gear Scooter In The Japanese Market
The Asian market is chock full of fun and quirky two-wheelers folks in the U.S. and Europe have never seen before. These bikes take the form of a variety of shapes and sizes and are designed as utilitarian machines with everyday workers in mind. Take for instance, the good old Honda Cub, a no-frills commuter designed to shutte you from point A to B in comfort and efficiency.
MotoGP, Moto2, And Moto3 Race Bikes Differ In These Key Ways
The world’s best riders don’t make it to MotoGP by accident. With only 24 slots available on the Grand Prix grid, attaining a premiere class seat is no venture for the meek. In the past, riders could reach MotoGP through various routes, including the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) and the AMA Superbike Championship.
What's It Like To Bunk On A Trip With Bunk-A-Biker?
Riding a bike around the world is a dream for many of us—but Kinga Tanajewska has been hard at work living that dream since 2017. Along with her trusty BMW F 800 GS, named Chillie, she’s steadily been making her way around the globe and sharing videos on her YouTube channel, On Her Bike. Kinga started in Australia, and has so far made her way through Oz, Asia, Europe, and Africa.
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Honda And Repsol Extend MotoGP Partnership Through 2024 Season
From Lucky Strike Suzuki to Fiat Yamaha, some sponsorship/liveries just belong on the racetrack. Count the Repsol Honda team colors as chief among them. With legendary riders Mick Doohan, Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, and Marc Marquez riding for the Factory Honda squad, the Repsol team has claimed 15 rider titles in the past 28 seasons.
Skunk Machine's Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Goes Road Racer
Many Royal Enfield models call back to the halcyon days of motorcycling. From the INT 650’s old-school Brit bike silhouette to the Meteor 350’s bobber influences, the brand’s lineup favors nostalgia over new. That adherence to the past can also limit customizers, though. Luckily, Australian design firm...
Motorcycle Sales In Spain Grew Modestly In September 2022
Motorcycle sales in Spain were rather lackluster for the month of September, 2022, reflecting pretty much the industry outlook for the rest of Europe. Overall, the first nine months of 2022 yielded a modest seven-percent growth, with the most notable industry drivers being scooters and electric motorcycles with 16 percent and 60 percent growth figures, respectively.
Max Biaggi To Shutdown Husqvarna Moto3 Team After 2022 Season
The Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing Moto3 Team is well-acquainted with the winner's circle. Owned by four-time 250cc Grand Prix champion and two-time Superbike World Champion (WSBK) titleholder Max Biaggi, the squad has winning in its DNA, but the outfit only peaked over the last two years. In 2021, Romano Fennati...
KTM Refines Track-Only 2023 RC 8C With More Power And Tech
KTM entered the MotoGP premier class in 2017. Without a flagship sportbike in its supersport lineup, Team Orange didn’t have a production model to champion its Grand Prix innovations. That’s until the 2022 RC 8C hit the scene with MotoGP-derived tech and aesthetics. The limited-run, track-only model promised Moto2-style power and agility, but KTM isn’t resting on its past achievements with the revised 2023 RC 8C.
Is Energica Preparing To Unveil A 180-Horsepower Electric Motor?
Ducati ousted Energica Motor as the sole supplier to the all-eclectic MotoE World Cup race series in 2022. Despite Energica’s Grand Prix contract coming to a close this season, performance remains in the Italian firm’s DNA. It may no longer develop a new model for MotoE, but that isn’t stopping the brand from preparing a 180-horsepower electric motor for future platforms.
Watch Lea Rieck Explore The Outer Banks On Her Yamaha Ténéré 700
World moto traveler Lea Rieck, who goes by the name Got2Go on YouTube, is currently traversing the East Coast of the United States in the back half of 2022. Back in 2016 and 2017, she circumnavigated the globe solo on her motorcycle, which she later wrote about in a book.
Honda Introduces Swappable Battery Power Pack Charging Station In Japan
On October 25, 2022, Honda officially introduced its new swappable battery charging and exchange station system. It’s called Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:, and is designed for use with Honda Mobile Power Packs, which the company already introduced in 2021. The first such HPPEe: will be utilized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as it aims to promote the spread of electric motorcycles in the city.
Yoshimura Makes A Pipe For The Quirky Honda Dax 125
Yoshimura’s one of the premier Japanese brands for high-quality exhaust systems, and Young Machine asked “What if Yoshimura made a muffler for the Dax?” The poll wasn’t official, but it looks like Yoshimura might have been listening. The quirky little Honda ST125 Dax is part of...
Arai Have A New Graphic And Color For The Rapide Neo
If you’re in the market for your first Arai Rapide Neo, or another Arai Rapide Neo, wait until the new Ice Blue color and React colorways are released this December, in time for the holiday season. The Rapide Neo is Arai’s neo-retro-style helmet in the lineup that blends classic...
CFMoto Introduces CForce EV110 Electric ATV For Kids
CFMoto has just introduced a new ATV designed for kids aged 10 and up. It’s called the CForce EV110, and yes, it’s electric. Not only that, it features loads of technology which ensures you’re always able to keep tabs on your youngsters. Fancy gizmos such as app-controlled geofencing and speed control allow you to fine tune your kid’s riding experience to ensure safety and progression in the wonderful world of off-road riding.
Don't Try This At Home: Watch A Three-Year-Old Kid Ride A Honda Gold Wing
If you’ve spent any time either watching or participating in any kind of motorcycle racing, you know that it often runs in families. Think about the Haydens, or the Dunlops, or the Marquezes. For those reasons, it’s absolutely no surprise that five-time World Supersport Champion Kenan Sofuoğlu has been teaching his three-year-old son, Zayn, to ride bikes.
Watch This Guy Build A Bike Around A KTM LC4 Engine
We’ve covered all sorts of motorcycle builds that range from the absolutely beautiful, to the absolutely nuts. So here’s a build that is somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. Make it Extreme on YouTube makes a little build series that revolves around a KTM LC4 engine. For...
