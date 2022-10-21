Read full article on original website
Reports: Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended three freshmen, including cornerback Denver Harris and wideout Chris Marshall, over a locker room incident at South Carolina last week, TexAgs and The Athletic reported Tuesday. The suspensions, which also include offensive lineman PJ Williams, are indefinite, per the reports. Williams has...
Bears-Cowboys Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bears, fresh off their shocking 33-14 upset of the Patriots on Monday Night Football, are massive underdogs (+9.5) once again in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Much-maligned quarterback Justin Fields completed 61.9% of his passes while rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Chicago’s defense was outstanding, recording eight sacks and three interceptions of Patriot signal-callers.
Reports: Mac Jones to start for Patriots vs. Bears
Previous starting quarterback Mac Jones will be back under center tonight for the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears, multiple outlets reported Monday. Jones, injured in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, is currently 1-2 as the starter for the 3-3 Patriots, throwing for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.
Brady Reiterates Commitment to Bucs Amid Team’s Struggles
The Buccaneers are in the middle of a difficult slide, having lost four of their last five games, but Tom Brady isn’t giving up on the team. On his weekly Let’s Go! Podcast episode, Brady stood by his team despite its recent issues and has no plans to retire midseason.
Tale of the tape: Comparing Penn State and Ohio State
As much as Penn State can stand on its own history, there is little debate that Ohio State is very much viewed as a measuring stick for success in the Big Ten. And more often than not, Penn State has come up short. The Buckeyes make their trip to Happy Valley this weekend and once again Penn State will be viewed by many by what they do against them. And just two weeks after getting crushed by Michigan, Penn State is in search of an opportunity to gain back some national respect with a solid showing against Ohio State. But there may...
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
Brandon Thomas wants to play on a broken foot today. This explains everything about the hulking high school middle linebacker—but it doesn’t say exactly what you might think it says about him. Thomas is the type who elicits fear, who loves contact and delivers jarring blows. He’s big—6'...
Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid
Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
Steelers-Eagles Week 8 Odds, Point Total and Spread
PIT +10.5 (-118) | PHI -10.5 (-110) Total: 43.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 43.5 (-110) Of all the games Pittsburgh has been forced to play without T.J. Watt, the matchup against the Eagles is the most difficult. The Steelers' inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be troublesome this weekend as Jalen Hurts pilots the league’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (26.8 ppg). Philadelphia should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th most passing yards per game (275.4).
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark For Two Games, per Report
Fresh off of a decisive 21-point road win over the 49ers, the Chiefs will be without one of their best defensive players for the foreseeable future. Defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. The suspension will begin after Kansas City’s bye in Week 8, with Clark missing home games against the Titans and Jaguars.
Dalvin Cook Responds to NFL Reducing Fine for Throwing Ball Into Crowd
Last week, the NFL fined Vikings running back Dalvin Cook $7,426 for throwing a ball into the crowd during the game. This week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league reduced the fine to $5,941, which is also dependent on Cook taking an online training course and not getting fined again this year.
Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks. In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely.
Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
Another week of NFL action wraps up with Bears-Patriots on Monday Night Football, which means it's time once again to take stock of what happened around the fantasy football world. Good News, Bad News is back to examine the positives and negatives of players' performances each week and get to...
Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars
The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport. New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a...
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
Report: Raiders Trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
The Cowboys are acquiring defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Hankins is a veteran lineman who has played for three teams in his nine-year career, including the past five for the Raiders organization. He has played in at least 14 games in all but two seasons of his career, and he’s totaled 366 tackles and 14.5 sacks since entering the league with the Giants in 2013.
Lakers Reach a New Low
We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
