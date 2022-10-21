It’s no secret that many industries in Orange County can benefit from diversity. There is a growing body of research showing the bottom line benefits of diversity throughout the workforce. In an effort to take advantage of these bottom line benefits and address the talent pipeline issue, businesses have changed how they search for job candidates and other recruitment efforts, and the state has enacted policies to encourage wage transparency and diversity in corporate leadership.Much of these efforts seek to address the problem from the top-down. But, the Merage School is aiming to be proactive with its launch of the Future Leaders Initiative (FLI) this year.

