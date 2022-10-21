Read full article on original website
Longtime Professor Said Elghobashi Honored at Scientific Symposium
Oct. 25, 2022 – UC Irvine Distinguished Professor Emeritus Said Elghobashi was recognized for his lifelong achievements as a scholar, educator and administrator at a scientific symposium held in his honor Sept. 15 at the Beckman Center of the National Academies of Science and Engineering. A pioneer in the...
Estée Lauder endowment will establish epigenetics fellowship at UCI
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced an endowment from Estée Lauder to establish an epigenetics fellowship in honor of the late Paolo Sassone-Corsi, Ph.D., who was UCI’s Donald Bren Professor of Biological Chemistry and director of the campus’s Center for Epigenetics and Metabolism.
Future Leaders Initiative aims to improve corporate diversity in Southern California
It’s no secret that many industries in Orange County can benefit from diversity. There is a growing body of research showing the bottom line benefits of diversity throughout the workforce. In an effort to take advantage of these bottom line benefits and address the talent pipeline issue, businesses have changed how they search for job candidates and other recruitment efforts, and the state has enacted policies to encourage wage transparency and diversity in corporate leadership.Much of these efforts seek to address the problem from the top-down. But, the Merage School is aiming to be proactive with its launch of the Future Leaders Initiative (FLI) this year.
UCI Brain Camp taps into the teenage brain
For two weeks this summer, the halls and laboratories of the UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory buzzed with the energy of curiosity, creativity and community – the energy of Brain Camp. “Like regular summer camp, only better” is how Manuella Oliveira Yassa, a former middle...
