The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday

Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News

Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadspin

Russell Wilson takes another L

Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
DENVER, CO

