Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday
Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration
During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
