Read full article on original website
Related
Miami’s Cristobal: UM gave effort but ‘some poor technique,’ tells fans ‘great days ahead’
University of Miami football coach Mario Cristobal spoke to Joe Rose and Zach Krantz on WQAM radio early Monday morning and spoke about his players and the state of the program, which fell to Duke 45-21 on Saturday after committing eight turnovers.
Kentucky high school football roundup: How St. Xavier, Trinity, KCD and CAL won in Week 10
Seven different St. Xavier football players scored Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A blew out Pleasure Ridge Park 50-14. With the win, St. Xavier (8-1) clinched the Class 6A, District Three title and will enjoy homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Junior quarterback Trevor Havill got the offense...
Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
High school football roundup: Washington scores go-ahead TD in final seconds in win over Steilacoom
Catch up with some of our Week 8 high school football coverage here.
Oregon high school football Week 8 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 8 action around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see ...
Comments / 0