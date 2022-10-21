ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football recap for week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region. In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy