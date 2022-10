Your browser does not support the audio element. Courtney goes over some party smart tips to help all Mountaineers have a safe and healthy homecoming and Halloween weekend. For more information on WVU’s Medical Amnesty policy, visit: https://safety.wvu.edu/safety-on-campus/medical-amnesty. For more information on the Bacchus maneuver/recovery position, visit: https://www.healthyhorns.utexas.edu/alcoholpoisoning_whattodo.html#bacchus. And for more information on the Hope Hill Sobering Center, visit: https://well.wvu.edu/resources/drugs-alcohol/hope-hill-sobering-center.

