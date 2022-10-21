Read full article on original website
Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Johnstown
After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff's deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Trial to get underway for Fort Collins man accused in toddler’s death
Trial starts Monday for a Fort Collins man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Coloradoan reports police say Rodriguez assaulted the child in a store in March of last year because he was “misbehaving.” Police said two hours later, a family member found the child unconscious and took him to the hospital, where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The coroner determined the toddler died from strangulation. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case
A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
Louisville Police shoot and kill domestic violence suspect Sunday
The Louisville Police Department placed three officers on administrative leave Sunday after they allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, according to a news release. Officials declined to release identifications of anyone involved in the domestic violence incident, the suspect who was killed or any of the officers involved. The officers responded to the 300 block of East Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a 911...
Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
Grass Fire North of Boulder Prompts Road Closure, Evacuation Warning
With many still dealing with the devastation of 2021's Marshall Fire near Boulder, any smoke in the area can be unnerving. Boulder County Sheriff's Office began working a grass fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, north of the city in the Allens Lake area, around 2:45 p.m. At that time, they estimated the fire to be 8-10 acres.
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
Weld Co. Drug Task Force busts drug trafficking operation
The Weld County Drug Task Force has gotten a handle on a major drug trafficking operation. Agents seized more than 34 lbs. of meth and 65,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Fox 31 reports the busts happened during traffic stops on August 18 in Platteville and September 13 in Gilcrest. They arrested Irene Barela of New Mexico and Jose Garcia-Loya in Henderson. The task force said the organization transporting the drugs is suspected to have ties to Mexico with drugs traveling through New Mexico into Colorado. For the full story, check out https://kdvr.com/.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
Harm reduction experts, LE officials debunk fentanyl exposure myths
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department recently reported to the community that two officers were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in a September arrest of two suspects. While Greeley police said both officers experienced "physiological symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure," the department never shared how the officers became...
Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife
Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
