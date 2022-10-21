ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
BuzzFeed

20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core

This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Couple Living Rent-Free Slammed for Balking at Babysitting: 'The Audacity'

Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.

