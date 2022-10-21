WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a new NBC poll that finds voter interest in the midterm elections at an all-time high. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO