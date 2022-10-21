ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule

The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine

Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson

Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
FRISCO, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code

The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
mysweetcharity.com

City Of Dallas Is Trash Talking With Changes For Future Pickups And Fee Increases

For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville

Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

