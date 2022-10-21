Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project ahead of schedule
The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project could be finished before its expected December 2024 completion date. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Windhaven Parkway at Kansas City Southern Railroad project continues to make progress. Construction crews are working ahead of schedule, Lewisville’s City Engineer David Salmon said. They completed...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
keranews.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine
Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
Keller ISD approves name for new agriscience building in Fort Worth
A rendering of the Keller ISD Agriscience Learning Center was shown during the Oct. 24 meeting. The board of trustees approved the name recommendation for the building that will open in December. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller board of trustees approved the name for the new agriscience building during the...
Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson
Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
peoplenewspapers.com
‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County
Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks. Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door...
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
New lane closures expected for DART Silver Line bridge construction in Richardson
Phase two of construction for the DART Silver Line Bridge over US 75 in Richardson began Sept. 24, with lane closures affecting northbound access onto the President George Bush Turnpike. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of updates were provided in September for work on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
mysweetcharity.com
City Of Dallas Is Trash Talking With Changes For Future Pickups And Fee Increases
For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0