Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Tries to Rally Support Against Western Sanctions
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — Hundreds of Zimbabweans turned out Tuesday for rallies against Western sanctions that the government has long blamed for the country’s economic troubles. The sanctions, some of which date back 20 years, were imposed in response to alleged election rigging and rights abuses under former President...
Zimbabwe's focus on wheat set to yield biggest-ever harvest
Zimbabwe says it's on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history, thanks in large part to efforts to overcome food supply problems caused by the war in Ukraine
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Voice of America
Sudan Protester Shot Dead as Coup Anniversary Looms
Khartoum, Sudan — Security forces shot dead a protester in Sudan's capital Sunday, medics said, two days ahead of the anniversary of a military coup that derailed the country's transition to civilian rule. The latest death — the first of a protester since August 31 — brings to 118...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Outlines Anti-graft Plans After Inquiry
CAPE TOWN — South Africa will overhaul its anti-corruption strategy and ensure the independence of prosecutors, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday, responding to recommendations from a state inquiry into alleged corruption under his predecessor. A judicial commission of inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft during former...
Voice of America
Britain Faces Challenge to Rebuild Global Image Amid Political Chaos
London — Former chancellor Rishi Sunak won the backing of Conservative Party lawmakers Monday to become Britain’s new prime minister, following the resignation last week of Liz Truss, who spent under two months in office. He is expected to visit King Charles III on Tuesday to accept the...
Voice of America
British PM Rishi Sunak Takes Office during Economic Crisis
Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year on Tuesday. The former Treasury chief promised to lead the country through an economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak made the traditional visit to Buckingham Palace and met with King Charles III, who officially asked the prime minister...
Voice of America
Fear of Russia Drives Some in Estonia to Question Integration
As Russia escalates its attacks in Ukraine, Estonia looks with concern to the east, to its Russian neighbor, but also within - to itself. With a significant Russian-speaking population, the influence of Russian propaganda through the media – is for many – cause for concern. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russia for ‘Dirty Bomb’ Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said during his nightly address Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. His criticism comes as a response to claims by Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty” nuclear bomb. “So when today the...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Peace Talks Set to Start in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Delegations to African Union-mediated peace talks on the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region meet in South Africa today despite a renewed offensive that saw federal forces re-take a few towns from Tigrayan forces. The Ethiopian government put out a statement saying it viewed the talks as “an...
Voice of America
Iranian Anti-Government Demonstrators Indicted
Iranian judicial authorities have indicted protesters who had been arrested in recent weeks during anti-government demonstrations that rights groups say resulted in several deaths. The chief justice of Kurdistan province Tuesday indicted 110 people. The move came one day after Hossein Fazli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, issued...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities on Alert After US Embassy Issues Security Warning
ABUJA — Nigerian authorities have called for calm and vigilance after the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Abuja, issued a security alert warning of an elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja. The embassy urged Americans in Nigeria to avoid nonessential travel and crowds, and to stay alert.
Voice of America
Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack
One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:10 a.m.: Norway's counterespionage service has arrested a man who worked on a research project at a Norwegian university on suspicion that he is a Russian spy, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
Voice of America
Rishi Sunak Takes Over as Britain's Prime Minister
LONDON — Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister on Tuesday after his predecessor, Liz Truss, stepped down. Truss spoke briefly outside 10 Downing Street before travelling to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to King Charles III, who officially appoints the British prime minister. As Truss left the palace, Sunak arrived and, after an audience, the king formally invited him to form a government.
Voice of America
In Polarized 2022 Midterms, US Candidates Find Common Ground Opposing China
Washington — As American voters get ready for the midterm elections next month, candidates from both parties are pledging tough policies on China in hopes of wooing voters. American attitudes toward China have worsened in recent years, especially since the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. New data from Pew Research Center said that this year, 82% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, a historical high. Five years ago, that number was about half, standing at 47%.
Voice of America
Security Forum Focuses on Stability Challenges in Africa
Diamniadio, Senegal — Policymakers from around the world met Monday and Tuesday in Senegal to discuss Africa's most pressing security challenges. This year, attendees of an annual conference focused on redefining the role international partners play in promoting stability in Africa. More than 1,000 people participated in the eighth...
Voice of America
Mexico's Female Journalists Winning Small Victories Against Threats
Tijuana, Mexico/Washington — Enraged. That's how Adela Navarro Bello felt after hearing that a state official had been casting doubt on her and her journalism. Zeta, her celebrated investigative news magazine, had just published an article on alleged illicit business dealings by high-level officials in Mexico's Baja California state.
Voice of America
Uganda Confirms Ebola in Kampala; Officials Urge Public Not to Hide Possible Cases
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan health authorities have confirmed nine cases of the Ebola virus in the capital, Kampala. The Ministry of Health says it has increased vigilance and set up an isolation center as confirmed cases in the country jumped to 90, with 28 deaths. The Uganda Medical Association says health workers are facing challenges getting patients into isolation.
Comments / 0