An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.

4 DAYS AGO