Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement
Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ debut hit AMC Theaters for special previews
Audience members will have the option to view "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King" in select AMC Theaters ahead of both series premieres in November.
A Closer Look At Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille
Even though she's been working as an actor for a few decades, in the last few years, Kelsey Asbille has gone stratospheric. As Monica in the hit Taylor Sheridan show "Yellowstone," Asbille plays the Native American wife of Kayce Dutton. While you may know Asbille best as Monica, chances are, you've come across her work elsewhere, too.
Rustle Up Your Tickets Now! 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Is Coming To Theaters
Attention, Yellowstone fans! Talk about the best news you could get on Thursday. The wait for season 5 of Paramount's mega-hit Western Yellowstone is getting two weeks shorter for some fans. AMC Theaters announced today that 100+ theaters across the country will be hosting a sneak peek on Saturday, Oct....
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Screen in Select AMC Theaters Ahead of Its Network Release
Hold your horses, folks. AMC Theatres has announced that they will screen the two-hour premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 two weeks ahead of its Paramount Network release. Fans can catch the supersized episode in a double feature screening in select theaters on October 29, along with the new crime drama Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone. The new season of the Kevin Costner-led western premieres November 13 on Paramount Network and will consist of 14 episodes which will be split in two parts.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 23, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Sunday, October 23, 2022?
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Gizmodo
Updates From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and More
Chad Stahleski’s Black Samurai adaptation finds a new writer. Anson Mount is ready for Strange New Worlds season 2. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl and American Horror Story: NYC. To me, my spoilers!. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Mariela Garriga has joined the cast of the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlize Theron Says ‘The Old Guard 2’ is a “Big Movie”
An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.
AOL Corp
FYI: You Don't Have to Wait Until November 13 to See the Season 5 Premiere of 'Yellowstone'
Yellowstone fans have had the date marked on their calendars for months: Season 5 returns on November 13...right?!? Well, there's one way that viewers can watch the premiere episode more two weeks before anyone else, and it's easy! But you'll want to act fast. AMC Theatres announced that they will...
‘Ticket to Paradise’ and ‘Black Adam’ Make Strong Case for Star Power at Box Office
“Black Adam” and “Ticket to Paradise” helped the box office deliver its biggest weekend in months. But would the two new films have managed to overperform in their respective debuts without major stars on the marquee? For “Black Adam,” which ranked as the No. 1 movie with $67 million, as well as “Ticket to Paradise,” which took second place with $16.2 million, word-of-mouth proved strong enough to beat early projections. Yet neither film enjoyed particularly dazzling reviews; “Black Adam” holds a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Ticket to Paradise” maintains a 55% score. But box office analysts believe that...
Complex
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Reportedly Set to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie Co-Written by Damon Lindelof
Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct an upcoming Star Wars franchise entry co-penned by Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof, per a new report. Sunday evening, Deadline let loose an exclusive revealing that the largely mysterious film will see Lindelof handling the script with another, as-yet-unidentified writer. Lindelof and...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0