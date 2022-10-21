ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Report gives Georgia prison system poor grades for its compassionate care release program

(The Center Square) — A national advocacy group gave Georgia a failing grade for its compassionate release programs. The Families Against Mandatory Minimums report graded compassionate release programs for incarcerated people struggling with "extraordinary circumstances," including terminal or age-related illnesses. "Georgia's compassionate release programs could use a thorough overhaul,"...
Hugh Weathers faces 2 challengers as SC ag leader

Bowman farmer Hugh Weathers is seeking his sixth term as the South Carolina commissioner of agriculture. The Republican is facing United Citizens Party candidate Chris Nelums and Green Party candidate David Edmond in the Nov. 8 general election. Weathers defeated challengers Bill Bledsoe and Rob Rozier Jr. in June to...
Dan Amos, Donna Hyland named 2023 Georgia Trustees

ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Dan Amos, CEO and chairman of Aflac Inc., and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 22 at the Trustees Gala.
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature

Oregon Rep. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), whose house district “essentially went away,” is hoping to continue serving the region as an Oregon State Senator for Oregon’s 59th senate district. Bonham is currently serving as a representative for Oregon’s 59th district, having been appointed in 2018 and winning...
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners

Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed

(The Center Square) — A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to...
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
LVPC committee reviews proposal for 508 homes at Willow Brook Farm, Allen Twp. development

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for 508 new homes in Allen Township on Thursday. The big Willow Brook Farm development in Allen Township was forwarded Tuesday by the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee to the full commission, which will meet Thursday. The proposal is for 256 apartments,...
Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time

SLIDELL, La. - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school.
