Judah Philip Benjamin (1811-1884), a fanatical southern patriot best known for his various roles as President Jefferson Davis’s second-in-command, was at once one of the most prominent and one of the most reviled American Jews in the 19th century. He was simultaneously a gifted and brilliant lawyer, orator and statesman, and a passionate advocate for the institution of slavery; he was Jewish America’s greatest slaveholder, but he argued in an 1842 legal brief that slaves were human beings and that slavery was “against the law of nature”; as Davis’s chief and most trusted advisor who was frequently referred to as “the brains of the Confederacy,” he was also blamed for its defeat; and, having ascended to the greatest heights of the Confederacy, he remained an outsider because of his Judaism.

