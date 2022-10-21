Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
What can reparations for slavery look like in the United States? One man has ideas
Professor Andrew Delbanco gave this year's annual Jefferson Lecture, titled, "The Question of Reparations: Our Past, Our Present, Our Future," where he addressed reparations for slavery in the U.S.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
Slate
Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse
If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
Guest opinion: Russell Nelson fans flames of ‘church vs. world’ narrative in LDS General Conference
In the Sunday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference, Russell M. Nelson gave a sermon about “overcoming the world” and finding peace through Jesus Christ. While there were certainly moving and inspiring aspects of the speech, much of it was devoted to contrasting “the world” with the church, a familiar narrative that has been invoked by LDS leaders for decades.
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
The Jewish Press
The Enigmatic And Contradictory Jewish History Of Judah Benjamin
Judah Philip Benjamin (1811-1884), a fanatical southern patriot best known for his various roles as President Jefferson Davis’s second-in-command, was at once one of the most prominent and one of the most reviled American Jews in the 19th century. He was simultaneously a gifted and brilliant lawyer, orator and statesman, and a passionate advocate for the institution of slavery; he was Jewish America’s greatest slaveholder, but he argued in an 1842 legal brief that slaves were human beings and that slavery was “against the law of nature”; as Davis’s chief and most trusted advisor who was frequently referred to as “the brains of the Confederacy,” he was also blamed for its defeat; and, having ascended to the greatest heights of the Confederacy, he remained an outsider because of his Judaism.
FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry
God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
Can Democracy Exist Without Liberalism?
I never expected to look back on the George W. Bush era as a time of relative innocence for the United States. My country changed much more quickly than I could have imagined. In the early days after 9/11, I was still in college. The nation, in a show of bipartisan unity, was on a war footing that produced some of our darkest moments, darker even than what the Donald Trump era would bring. Dissent was rare. To doubt the wisdom of the war in Afghanistan, the passage of the Patriot Act, or the invasion of Iraq was to find oneself in a lonely place.
wealthinsidermag.com
Ben Samaroo On The Insidious Impact Of Modern Slavery, And Why It’s Getting Worse
One in every 150 people are slaves. That’s not a historical fact coming out of the pre-emaciated south, nor from colonial British plantations during the Gregorian period, nor any record out of any history books. These are modern numbers, reported by the International Labour Organisation in September 2022. One...
Comments / 0