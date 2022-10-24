ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Film Festival celebrates 45 years, more than 225 films

By Libby Smith
Denver Film Festival returns 03:55

For 12-days, Denver Film will host four red carpet events and presentations of full length feature films as well as documentaries, shorts, music videos, immersive and virtual reality programming. There will be panel discussions, parties and competitions.

"Our opening night film is 'Armageddon Time', which is James Gray's new film starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong from 'Succession.' So that's going to be a great one to kick off the festival," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Denver Film.

The festival kicks off with an opening night reception at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, before the screening of "Armageddon Time." Other red carpet events include the centerpiece presentation of "Empire of Light" by Sam Mendes; the "Big Night" presentation of "Loudmouth" chronicling the career of Reverend Al Sharpton; and the closing night presentation.

"Our closing night film is Sarah Polley's new film which is 'Women Talking,' and this is a star studded cast. One of the best films I've seen all year, so I think, it's going to be a really wonderful way to close out the Festival," Smith told CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh.

Irish Actor Jamie Dornan at the 44th Denver Film Festival in 2021. CBS

There will be 15 special presentations throughout the festival, including "She Said," which is about the journalism that uncovered the extent of sexual assault in Hollywood, and supported the #MeToo movement; "The Inspection", a semi-biographical story about a young, gay Black man who joins the Marines; and, "Good Night Oppy", about a rover sent to Mars for a 90-day mission, and survived for 15 years.

"'The Whale', which is Samuel Hunter's film. It was a play that actually started here in Denver. Really incredible film that I think people are going to enjoy," Smith explained.

Actor Jamie Dornan and Founder of the UK/Ireland Spotlight for Denver Film Sheila K. O'Brien during a Q&A session before a special screening of the film "Belfast" during the 44th Denver Film Festival at the Denver Botanic Gardens Sturm Family Auditorium on November 10, 2021 in Denver.

This year's Colorado Spotlight includes 7 feature films and 12 shorts that are connected to Colorado.

"Two of the highlights, one is 'The Holly,' which is based on the book by Julian Rubinstein and follows activist Terrance Roberts, which I think will be a very interesting conversation as we get into the election season and all that's going on there," Smith said. "Another film is called 'This Is Not Who We Are,' which takes place in Boulder and really looks at systemic racism and how we can hopefully change that."

During the 12 days, several special guests will be coming to Denver. Samuel D. Hunter will receiver the Denver Film Festival Excellence in Writing Award for his screenplay "The Whale." Raúl Castillo will be getting the Denver Film Festival Excellence in Acting Award for his work in "The Inspection." Denver Film Festival's Stan Brakhage Vision Award will go to filmmaker James Benning, and the Maria and Tommaso Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award will go to writer, director Mario Martone for his film "The King of Laughter."

The Denver Film Festival will show more than 225 films from 58 countries. Film sections include CinemaQ, highlighting the LGBTQ+ community; Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, highlighting Asian and Asian American cinema; J'Adore, a selection of French-language films; The Color of Conversation, highlighting the African American community; and the Italian Showcase, a selection of Italian films.

"Diversity and inclusion are definitely foundational aspects of the Denver Film Festival, and have been for all 45 years, since we've been around," Smith said. "I think representation now more than ever is so important. When you talk about films from big studios, it's about time for them to be catching up. I think the independent film work has done a better job. There's certainly a lot more work to do, but giving young people out there, especially, the opportunity to see themselves on screen is so important and it's a major part of our festival."

LINK: Tickets & Information about the 45th Denver Film Festival

The 45th Denver Film Festival runs from November 2 – 13, 2022, with screenings at the Sie Film Center, Tattered Cover, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens, and AMC 9+ CO 10.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

