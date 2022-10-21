Disassociation of Endorsement of Fifth District candidate for Supervisor from the Del Norte Sheriff’s Employee Association.

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Man Admits to Shooting Victim During Altercation in Willow Creek Early Sunday, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 23, 2022, at about 3:43 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of State Highway 96 in Willow Creek for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived in the area...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:09 p.m.] Seventeen-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Willow Creek Early This Morning
The seventeen-year-old was confirmed deceased at approximately 4:15 a.m., according to the scanner. Please note: This reporter is a friend of the deceased’s family. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. To you political obsessives who haunt RHBB: this is a homicide...
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
krcrtv.com
Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022
It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers end long championship drought with shutout win
The Panthers ended a long championship drought on the football field on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the Little 4 with their fourth straight victory. And they did it in style, with their defense holding on late for the shutout in a 34-0 victory at Ferndale. “It’s...
