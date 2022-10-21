ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Disassociation of Endorsement of Fifth District candidate for Supervisor from the Del Norte Sheriff’s Employee Association.

By Roger Gitlin
crescentcitytimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant

Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend

ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
ARCATA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 17

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
humboldtsports.com

Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers

One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022

It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
ARCATA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Panthers end long championship drought with shutout win

The Panthers ended a long championship drought on the football field on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the Little 4 with their fourth straight victory. And they did it in style, with their defense holding on late for the shutout in a 34-0 victory at Ferndale. “It’s...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy