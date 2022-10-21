When it comes to brownies, I’m not all that picky. That’s not to say I don’t have a favorite type of brownie — I do (fudgy and rich and not crispy anywhere at all), but if I see a brownie recipe I’m pretty much game to try it and it’s a pretty sure thing I’m going to enjoy it too. That’s why when I came across this recipe for “Brownies for a Bunch” in one of my old recipe tins, I was delighted. Not only because it was, yes, a chocolatey brownie but also because of the adorable name, the attempt to preserve the card in a plastic sleeve, and the cost to make the recipe written in a second handwriting at the top. As charming a recipe card as I’ve come across and it’s for something delicious to boot!

3 DAYS AGO