cntraveler.com
Four Seasons Is Launching a Luxury Yacht in 2025, and It’s as Glamorous as You’d Expect
The arrival of a new Four Seasons will always resound farther than its new neighborhood and this latest addition is no different—except now the whispers extend to the seas. Four Seasons is taking its award-winning service to the ocean with the launch of Four Seasons Yachts, “appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging," according to a statement. Anticipated to set sail in late 2025, bespoke voyages will carve through the sea to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. The vessel will be led and staffed by a dedicated team, with staff outnumbering guests.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
msn.com
Cruise guest moans about passenger at buffet - ‘can't think of anything more tacky'
Cruise ship buffets are normally the busiest of the ship's restaurants. Most passengers will have the buffet included in the price of their holiday. On Reddit, a row erupted over whether passengers should be able to take food from the buffet on day excursions. One guest asked: "Are we allowed...
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like
The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
3 Royal Caribbean Drink Package Tips Every Cruiser Needs to Know
For many cruise passengers, a cruise would not be complete without consuming a few (or more than a few adult beverages). Cruise ships have bars pretty much everywhere and whether you're at dinner, a show, the pool, or even the spa, the beverage of your choice is never far away.
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Print of King Charles’ Balmoral Castle painting sells for $6,500: ‘Exceeded its estimate by so much’
King Charles III, an avid painter, oversees $42 billion in assets he inherited from his mother. Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
tripsavvy.com
The Cruise Industry Is Set to Double Its Value by 2028
Like all travel industries, cruising was hit hard by the pandemic. And despite restrictions lasting longer in cruising than in hospitality or aviation, its rebound has been meteoric. A new report by market intelligence company Grand View Research, Inc. values the cruise industry at $7.67 billion in 2022 but anticipates...
mailplus.co.uk
Catch four Canaries ...with just one cruise
YOU fancy a tour of the Canaries, taking in several islands, but you have only a week’s holiday - so how do you fit them all in? Look no further than boutique line Azamara’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, and its fabulous whirlwind Canaries round trip. This mid-size ship carries fewer than 700 passengers, leaving plenty of room for bars and lounges, from the airy, glass-walled Living Room overlooking the bow to the cosy, book-lined Drawing Room. Or simply chill around the pool with drinks (included in the fare) from the Sunset Bar.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
drifttravel.com
Adventures by Disney to Debut Its First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise in 2024
In 2024, guests will set sail on the all-new Adventures by Disney expedition cruise along the picturesque Adriatic Sea. This famed waterway filled with captivating history, exquisite cuisine and breathtaking views provides the perfect setting for an enchanting adventure. The eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailing from Venice, Italy, will visit seven...
Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed
Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
wanderwithwonder.com
Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
