Elton John‘s final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium on November 20 will be livestreamed on Disney+ and will include some surprises. The artwork for the show has been revealed and it shows the concert is billed as “featuring special guests.” Since the show is taking place in LA, and Elton is friendly with pretty much every celebrity you can think of, there’s no end to the possible guests who might show up. In the last few years alone, Elton’s collaborated with everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Miley Cyrus, to Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, to Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

14 HOURS AGO