Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO