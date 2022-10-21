Read full article on original website
Guest opinion: Orem voters need accurate numbers for school district vote
Orem voters face a crucial decision regarding Orem schools, but proponents and opponents of Proposition 2 are presenting two very different sets of numbers. In such circumstances, voters look to credible sources for accurate information. Historically, both Alpine School District (ASD) and Orem City Council have routinely relied on the Utah Taxpayers Association (UTA) for key financial data. For example, ASD and Orem City Council both refer voters to UTA statements on proposed education and municipal bonds, respectively. As Councilman Tom MacDonald said in a City Council meeting (Sept. 27, 2022), the UTA is “the best tax watchdog we have in the state.”
John Frank Sanders Jr
John Frank Sanders Jr, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Services were held October 15th, 2022. With a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm, followed by funeral services at 1 pm. Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview, UT 84629. Interment followed at the Fairview City Cemetery.
Warren Eldon Thornock
Warren Eldon Thornock, 86, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born March 19, 1936, in Magna, Utah, to Fay Eldon Thornock and Nannie Peck. He married Sue Eileen Smith on August 24, 1962, in the Manti LDS Temple. Warren lived an active life. He loved being...
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman
Clifford “Jimmy” James Merriman, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home in Mount Pleasant, Utah. He passed away late at night in the embrace of his loving and remembering family, his last few days were full of activity and bonding with everyone around him. He was born in 1951 in Richmond, California, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, also living in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Ann Payne Dalton
Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
Jack Sterling Taylor
Jack Sterling Taylor of Springville, UT passed into the next life October 13th, 2022 at the age of 100. He was at home and surrounded by family members. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday October 22nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1460 East 900 South in Springville, UT. Viewing will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. the same day. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, UT with military honors.
Sunday Drive: San Francisco to Provo in the new Toyota Tundra Capstone Hybrid truck
While planning our recent trip to Hawaii, we found our journey home would be easier if we flew from Honolulu into San Francisco and stayed the night, then caught a flight the next day to Provo. Before we booked the flights, however, Craig thought, hey, why not ask our friends at Toyota if it would be possible to get a vehicle in San Francisco, drive it home and add some seat time to what would prove to be a fantastic 10 days?
Janet Lundgren Daines
On Tuesday, October 19, 2022, Janet Lundgren Daines of Provo, Utah, died peacefully, surrounded by her family. She loved Jesus Christ, the temple, friends, travel, reading, serving, Diet Coke, the smell of lavender, Lake Tahoe, butter, beautiful art, good food, gospel study, and her children and grandchildren. Janet was born...
