MEREDITH — Therese (nee Boudreau) Boucher, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully, at home on October 20, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Therese was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on July 23, 1928, and married Roland Boucher in 1954. The early years of her marriage were spent in Toronto, Ontario, where she taught English, French, and Physical Education. The next stop for the young couple was Montreal, Quebec, where Therese began to raise her family. Roland’s work brought the family to the United States, and Therese became an American citizen in 1965. Therese felt very strongly that if you were making a life in the U.S., you should become a citizen, and vote.

