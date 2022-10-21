Read full article on original website
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL Morning Skate for October 24
* After dropping their first two games of 2022-23, the Blackhawks have rallied with three straight wins - overcoming a multi-goal deficit in each contest and joining rare company in the process. * The retooled Red Wings are off to their best start in more than a decade, with offseason...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues
The Edmonton Oilers hit the road for the first time this season when they begin a three-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe...
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win Four Straight Games
Chicago extended their winning streak to four straight games after defeating Florida, 4-2 Leading in all three periods for the first time this season, the Blackhawks come out on top for the fourth game in a row to beat the Panthers, 4-2. Florida applied pressure to Chicago's defensive zone in...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday. Clague, 24, signed a one-year deal with the Sabres over the summer. He has three assists in five games with the Amerks so far this season. He played an NHL career-high 36 games last...
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
Wild hold off Canadiens, extend point streak to three games
MONTREAL -- Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for Minnesota (2-3-1), which extended its point streak to three games (2-0-1).
POST-GAME: Rallying cries
EDMONTON, AB - Come together and correct course. After the Oilers looked to have lost their footing in the first period after Zach Hyman gave them the lead 4:36 into the frame, it took a team meeting between periods in the dressing room to spark a heroic effort that would require every Oilers player to contribute in their own way.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
From Anton Lundell's early goal to Florida's shot-suppression skills, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over the Islanders. The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
Sully Says: Penguins Need More Consistency Period to Period
The Penguins didn't get the complete effort they've been looking for on Tuesday in Calgary, falling 4-1 to the Flames. Their early season trend of slow starts continued, with the Penguins trailing on both the scoreboard (2-0) and shot clock (20-6) after the first period. They looked much better in the middle frame, registering 20 shots of their own and getting a goal from Evgeni Malkin, but were down 4-1 coming out of it. That stood as the final score as Pittsburgh suffered their second regulation loss in a row following their 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Monday.
Postgame Report | Sabres end road trip with loss to Seattle
SEATTLE - Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sabres, who conclude their season-long, four-game road trip through Alberta and the Pacific Northwest at 3-1-0.
Bruins Take Down Dallas for Third Straight Win
BOSTON - David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall blasted home one-timer, Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netters, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The win was Boston's third straight and pushed the Black & Gold's record to 6-1-0 to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
