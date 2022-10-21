Grieving is a process that can't be rushed — it takes time to rewire your brain to life's new reality. Clinical psychologist Frances O'Connor, who studies the brain's response to grief, told NPR that the science shows "if you have a grief experience and you have support so that you have a little bit of time to learn, and confidence from the people around you, that you will in fact adapt." Unfortunately, this need for time doesn't gel with the cold and calculated immediate practicalities of inheritance and real estate.

4 DAYS AGO