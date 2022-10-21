ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Should we overpay the mortgage and borrow money for house renovations?

Q We currently have a mortgage of £122,000 and need to complete some home renovations costing £25,000. We can afford to save about £500 a month to put towards the house renovations but it would take us years to save. Would it be worth overpaying the mortgage and then borrowing the amount we need? Our fixed rate ends in January 2024.
House Digest

What Happens If You Inherit A House With A Mortgage

Grieving is a process that can't be rushed — it takes time to rewire your brain to life's new reality. Clinical psychologist Frances O'Connor, who studies the brain's response to grief, told NPR that the science shows "if you have a grief experience and you have support so that you have a little bit of time to learn, and confidence from the people around you, that you will in fact adapt." Unfortunately, this need for time doesn't gel with the cold and calculated immediate practicalities of inheritance and real estate.
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Is My Boyfriend Being a Jerk by Demanding I Pay His Mortgage?

My boyfriend asked to move in together after eight months of dating. I was honored. Then after I didn’t renew my lease, we talked finances. I am aware the timing was poor. He is expecting we split everything 50/50, which would mean me paying $500 per month more than I do now. He makes twice as much, so his lifestyle is more extravagant.
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
NASDAQ

How to Enjoy a Frugal Retirement on a Fixed Income

A retirement journey is joyful. You have devoted your youth to ensure a happy retirement, and you’ll never have to worry about money again. However, even after retirement, it is best to manage unpaid debts, mortgage payments, auto loans, etc. If you planned your retirement when you were young,...
SFGate

New Services Embrace Delivering Rental RVs to Campgrounds

Since the pandemic began in 2020, it’s upended a lot of ways in which people traveled, worked and lived. One of the most high-profile signs of all three was the uptick in demand for RVs and trailers — one that suggested that a lot more people were embracing this method of travel and the idea of spending more time on the road.
CNET

Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money

Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...
DC News Now

8 times you’re using the wrong credit card

(NerdWallet) – There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.

