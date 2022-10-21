Read full article on original website
Related
mcnews.online
Lions hobble high powered Hornet offense in 35-6 victory
MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida Lions held one of the highest scoring offenses in the state to a last second touchdown as they rolled to a 35-6 victory. The win keeps the Lions in the hunt for the 3-2A Conference title with two games left on the schedule.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows support of Arkansas recreational marijuana measure fading
New polling data released Sunday shows support for allowing recreational use of marijuana Arkansas appears to be falling just over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
What’s Going on in the Parking Lot of This Arkansas Convenience Store [WATCH]
You know when you pull up to a convenience store you might see just about anything. It's a place where all kinds of people go totally different places go to fill up their gas tanks and grab some snacks and drinks. Just then you thought you had seen everything, the convenience store patrons deliver the unbelievable.
salineriverchronicle.com
Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting
SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair sees record number of attendance
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas State Fair saw the largest Wednesday attendance in its 82-year history. According to the Fair's website, there were 34,945 people in attendance who came out to enjoy the rides, food, and attractions. This comes after dozens of people were ejected from the fair...
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels
I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
KHBS
Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’s historic economic growth
I would like to talk about a priority I’ve had since taking office in 2015. Job creation is critical to our economic growth and our future as a state. When I was elected, there were 1.2 million people employed in Arkansas. Even after a global pandemic that impacted much of the world’s working force, Arkansas sits at a 3.5% unemployment rate, and we have 125,000 more people working in jobs around the state today than we did 8 years ago. This is possible thanks to the help of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The state’s economic development team has signed 495 projects since January 2015 resulting in creating more than 25,000 jobs for Arkansans.
Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana
Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
dequeenbee.com
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Comments / 0