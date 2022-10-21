ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

mcnews.online

Lions hobble high powered Hornet offense in 35-6 victory

MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida Lions held one of the highest scoring offenses in the state to a last second touchdown as they rolled to a 35-6 victory. The win keeps the Lions in the hunt for the 3-2A Conference title with two games left on the schedule.
MOUNT IDA, AR
Kait 8

RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
JONESBORO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting

SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
FLORIDA STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Fair sees record number of attendance

Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas State Fair saw the largest Wednesday attendance in its 82-year history. According to the Fair's website, there were 34,945 people in attendance who came out to enjoy the rides, food, and attractions. This comes after dozens of people were ejected from the fair...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels

I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?

Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’s historic economic growth

I would like to talk about a priority I’ve had since taking office in 2015. Job creation is critical to our economic growth and our future as a state. When I was elected, there were 1.2 million people employed in Arkansas. Even after a global pandemic that impacted much of the world’s working force, Arkansas sits at a 3.5% unemployment rate, and we have 125,000 more people working in jobs around the state today than we did 8 years ago. This is possible thanks to the help of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The state’s economic development team has signed 495 projects since January 2015 resulting in creating more than 25,000 jobs for Arkansans.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
TEXARKANA, TX

