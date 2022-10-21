Read full article on original website
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
3 smoke shops shut down, marijuana and THC products seized by Yonkers police
A handful of smoke shops have been shut down as part of a crackdown on unlicensed marijuana and THC products in Yonkers.
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
longisland.com
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Police: Medford man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Another Rikers Island inmate dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee died while under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction, a spokesperson said on Saturday. Erick Tavira, 28, who was in custody at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) at Rikers Island, was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m., according to authorities. The cause of death […]
Police: FBI, other agencies raid Poughkeepsie home after possible explosions
They and the Dutchess County's Sheriff's Office told News 12 this was an operation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
longisland.com
Long Island Man Arrested on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A Long Island man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
yonkerstimes.com
Three Police Agencies Chase Vehicle Wanted for Shooting Incident
On September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Deputies were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County. They were also advised that Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop...
Prosecutors: Apparent road rage incident left 5 teens with serious injuries; volunteer firefighter charged
The five teens suffered broken bones, serious spinal fractures, punctured lungs – some requiring several surgeries.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport changes policy to get police cadets on streets faster
BRIDGEPORT — Grappling with a continued police staffing shortage, the city-run training academy will be getting cadets out the door and on patrol faster. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia this week said the department received approval from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council to extend the hours of daily training to reduce the total months current and future recruits spend at the Bridgeport academy from eight to five.
Body Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Westchester County. The 41-year-old victim was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to authorities. There currently "does not appear to be any obvious indications...
Westchester County Police hold revamped, collaborative active-shooter training
A collaborative training exercise between police, fire and EMS personnel took place at Mount Kisco Elementary School on Wednesday night to ensure active-shooter responses are as coordinated as possible.
greenwichfreepress.com
Couple Charged by GPD for Permitting Minors to Drink at House Party
Greenwich Police charged two Greenwich residents by warrant on Tuesday with Permitting Minor to Possess Alcohol. The charges against Melissa Henderson Raezer, 52, and James Raezer, 57, allegedly stem from a Stanwich Road house party on Oct 8 involving minors drinking alcohol. Bond for each of the Raezers was set...
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
