BRIDGEPORT — Grappling with a continued police staffing shortage, the city-run training academy will be getting cadets out the door and on patrol faster. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia this week said the department received approval from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council to extend the hours of daily training to reduce the total months current and future recruits spend at the Bridgeport academy from eight to five.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO