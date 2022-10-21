Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
CoinTelegraph
Q&A: Play-to-earn mechanics 'kill' blockchain games — so what's the answer?
The play-to-earn boom has left many blockchain games on the scrapheap because they relied upon unrealistic tokenomics. Here, Angelic's Founder and CEO Erkan Bayol explains why, despite all of this, NFTs have huge potential in the world of gaming — as long as they're added in the right way.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
CoinTelegraph
Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse gamble is ‘super-sized and terrifying’ — shareholder
A shareholder’s open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has labeled the tech giant’s investment into the Metaverse as “super-sized and terrifying.”. The shareholder has urged the company to scale down its investment in the metaverse and its related technology arm amid a significant fall in its stock price over the last 18 months.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
CoinTelegraph
Planet IX is creating a new framework for esports by implementing on-chain gaming
Stockholm, Sweden, 24 October, Chainwire – Planet IX, the biggest play-to-earn (P2E) and nonfungible token (NFT) project on Polygon, has entered into a strategic merger with the disruptive 3D art and gaming studio ArcadeNFT. As part of the collaboration, Planet IX will be able to incorporate a much sought-after smart contract developed by ArcadeNFT.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
CoinTelegraph
Ripple’s lead engineer to exit after nearly a decade with the firm
Ripple Labs’ director of engineering Nik Bougalis is exiting the firm after nearly 10 years, becoming the latest of crypto’s long-time serving executives to depart from the space. In an Oct. 22 tweet, Bougalis noted that: “my decade-long journey at Ripplehas been a fantastic (if exhausting and all-consuming)...
CoinTelegraph
British MP Lisa Cameron on Bitcoin and UK becoming international crypto hub
The United Kingdom could be warming to Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. Taking a timeout from Scotland’s first major Bitcoin conference, Cointelegraph spoke to Lisa Cameron, a Member of Parliament who is spending more and more time working with digital assets. Cameron told Cointelegraph:. “I have spoken to companies who...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
CoinTelegraph
Symbiosis, an OccamX strategic partner, now has Milkomeda and continues to change the game
Oct. 17, 2022 — Symbiosis is a cross-chain liquidity aggregation protocol. OccamX’s partner is now adding the Milkomeda chain to its protocol. Milkomeda thus joins the list of Symbiosis partners, which also includes Blueshift. OccamX launched its decentralized exchange in collaboration with Milkomeda, a sidechain on Cardano and...
kitco.com
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
CoinTelegraph
S. Korean watchdog goes after crypto whales to ensure AML compliance
South Korea’s financial watchdog, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), will monitor crypto whales with assets of over 100 million won ($70,000) to prevent money laundering efforts using digital assets. The FSC noted that having a larger proportion of digital assets and stablecoins equates to a higher money laundering risk....
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: OpenSea dominance fades, Azuki skateboards fetch $2.5M and more
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has seen its competitors chomping at its ankles this year as they gain market share — turning the market from a “monopoly” into an “oligopoly,” a new report states. Binance Market Pulse released on Oct. 20, says there has been...
CoinTelegraph
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to create crypto platform
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) disclosed on Oct. 24 the creation of a blockchain-based platform to expand its trading services to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as part of a new strategic plan for 2023 to 2027. Regarding its venture into crypto and the creation of a digital asset...
