CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
bitcoinmagazine.com
U.K. Seeks To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto Similar To Current Financial Instruments: Report
The Financial Services and Markets bill passes the House of Commons, heads to the House of Lords. Draft bill seeks to establish digital assets, such as bitcoin, as regulated financial instruments. Lawmakers are consulting with stakeholders and industry leaders throughout the process. Legislators in the U.K. voted to recognize bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Wealthy crypto believer and incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak once commissioned a royal NFT
Rishi Sunak is set to become prime minister of the United Kingdom within days. Sunak was defeated for the top government post by Liz Truss on Sept. 5, but she resigned after 45 days in office. Indications so far are that his selection for the office is good news for the crypto industry.
bitcoinist.com
itechpost.com
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies
Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
CoinTelegraph
Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse gamble is ‘super-sized and terrifying’ — shareholder
A shareholder’s open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has labeled the tech giant’s investment into the Metaverse as “super-sized and terrifying.”. The shareholder has urged the company to scale down its investment in the metaverse and its related technology arm amid a significant fall in its stock price over the last 18 months.
FCA to examine how to regulate big tech’s financial services
Firms such as Apple, Google and Amazon could harm competition in UK’s sector, Financial Conduct Authority says
Countries Where Cryptocurrency Is Legal and Illegal
Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in the past few years. The Pew Research Center estimates 9 in 10 Americans have heard about crypto. From Matt Damon’s infamous Super Bowl ad to President Joe Biden’s March executive order asking the government to look into the risks posed by digital currencies, crypto is a hotter topic now than ever before.
NEWSBTC
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
tokenist.com
MakerDAO Approves Moving $1.6B USDC Into Coinbase Custody Program
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Monday, Coinbase announced that MakerDAO approved a proposition to transfer up to $1.6 billion in USDC to its custody program. MakerDAO holds a majority of its collateral in USDC and will be receiving a 1.5% reward on funds in the custody program.
CoinTelegraph
South African crypto landscape primed for TradFi growth after FSCA ruling
South African financial service providers have been primed to offer cryptocurrency products and services to customers after regulatory amendments in the country. This comes after South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) amended its financial advisory act from 2002 on Oct. 19 to define crypto assets in the country as financial products. Most importantly, the definition means that cryptocurrencies can now be offered by financial service providers, both domestic and international, given that they are licensed in South Africa.
CoinTelegraph
British MP Lisa Cameron on Bitcoin and UK becoming international crypto hub
The United Kingdom could be warming to Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. Taking a timeout from Scotland’s first major Bitcoin conference, Cointelegraph spoke to Lisa Cameron, a Member of Parliament who is spending more and more time working with digital assets. Cameron told Cointelegraph:. “I have spoken to companies who...
