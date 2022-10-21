“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO