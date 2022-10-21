Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
the university of hawai'i system
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Late game slump haunts Hawaii football, falling to Colorado State 17-13 on the road
The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists warn. There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption.
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
93K gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill as unpacking begins
Joint Task Force-Red Hill has began unpacking fuel at the fuel storage facility.
JustLuxe.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa programs rank among world’s best by U.S. News and World Report
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned international recognition for academic and research excellence overall and in multiple subject areas, including a top 60 showing worldwide in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and geosciences, according to the 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings released on October 25 by U.S. News and World Report.
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Taiwanese bakery chain opens 1st location in Hawaiʻi
A popular Taiwanese bakery chain is opening its first branch in Hawaiʻi at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. 85°C Bakery and Cafe had a soft opening Tuesday with limited hours of operation. The store is located on the Macy’s side of Ala Moana. "We thought it...
Movie to shut down parts of Kapa’a Quarry Road
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be host a car crash scene for a movie.
honolulumagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Broome Street General Store Opens its First Honolulu Location
“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
