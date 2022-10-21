WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Habitat for Humanity New Castle County with a check in the amount of $7,500 today. In the past few months, Meals on Wheels Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Nemours Fund for Children's Health all received donations from Delaware Park totaling $18,500. 'We are overjoyed at the level of guest participation thus far. We plan to continue collecting unused slot vouchers, as well as making substantial cash contributions to many more worthy organizations on a monthly basis,' said Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO