FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington welcomes Wegmans
One of the most anticipated local store openings takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. when Wegmans Wilmington opens its doors at Barley Mill Plaza. Store manager Jared Fedor said there's no opening day jitters - they are ready to go. "We're just hoping that when we open...
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
buffalonynews.net
Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Habitat for Humanity New Castle County with a check in the amount of $7,500 today. In the past few months, Meals on Wheels Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Nemours Fund for Children's Health all received donations from Delaware Park totaling $18,500. 'We are overjoyed at the level of guest participation thus far. We plan to continue collecting unused slot vouchers, as well as making substantial cash contributions to many more worthy organizations on a monthly basis,' said Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department launches new community program at Warner Elementary School
A new youth engagement program at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School is designed to build on the relationships police officers have with city kids. The “Cops and Kids After School” initiative was announced by Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, and will be piloted at Warner Elementary. The program...
Finally! Wegmans to open Delaware store Wednesday
The forecast’s small chance of rain Wednesday morning should do little to deter the parade of Wegmans fans when the grocery chain opens a Delaware store. The Barley Mill Plaza store will open at 9 a.m. Located off Route 141, the store’s official address is 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington. Like nearby locations that have teased First State shoppers for ... Read More
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark City Council approves $100K grant for financially-struggling fire department
Newark-based Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company received a $100,000 grant from Newark City Council as the volunteer fire organization struggles to break even. Members of the fire department told council on Monday night that they are currently running a $250,000 deficit this year on an annual budget of about $4.45 million.
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead in separate Kent County crashes involving bikes
Two people died in separate crashes involving bicycles in Kent County. The first incident happened on Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022, in the area of Route 13 and Bay Road in Dover. Police said 65-year-old Evalene Pyle of Dover was riding a bike when she collided with a pick up...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu
With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
WDEL 1150AM
WDEL/Forever Media job fair
Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
City of Philadelphia shuts down Lincoln Drive for cleanup
A traffic jam in Northwest Philadelphia Saturday was for good reason: the city shut down a two-mile stretch of Lincoln Drive for a cleanup.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire in Wilmington
Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WDEL 1150AM
Market Street fire under investigation in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets. The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
