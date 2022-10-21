Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scores from the Four States Area
Missouri Scores: Joplin 68 Neosho 43 Webb City 56 Branson 14 Nevada 49 Seneca 14 Carthage 55 Willard 14 Carl Junction 17 Republic 35 Lamar 41 Hollister 0 Aurora 0 Logan-Rogersville 45 Monett 27 Cassville 10 Mcdonald County 40 East Newton 14 Mt. Vernon 34 Reeds Spring 35 Diamond 43 Clever 0 Sarcoxie 44 Ash […]
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
Find Kansas high school football team rankings for each class ahead of state playoffs
With the high school football playoffs right around the corner, here’s where Varsity Kansas has each classification sorted in the power rankings.
These Wichita-area volleyball teams are headed to Kansas high school state tournaments
More than a dozen local schools punched their tickets over this past weekend by winning sub-state championships.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball falls in sub-state final. Olpe and Lebo earn trips to state
The Emporia High volleyball team had its season end Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state final at Bishop Carroll. Carroll swept the Spartans 25-21, 25-23 in the championship match for a berth in the state tournament. EHS got the opportunity to play the Golden Eagles for a third time this...
Comments / 0