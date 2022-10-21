ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freestone County, TX

KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KWTX

Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday, Oct. 20, arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington, 24, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states. On Oct. 18, 2022, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services...
BELLMEAD, TX
CBS19

1 dead after plane crash in Henderson County

CHANDLER, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of exposing child to meth

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested after a child in her home tested positive for methamphetamine. Bellmead Police arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal neglect – a state-jail felony – after following up on a Child Protective Services referral.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
BELLMEAD, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries

Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
MEXIA, TX

