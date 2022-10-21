Read full article on original website
KULR8
Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KULR8
More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan
MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula’s Mobile Support Team sees call volume double, eyes funding to grow
The program has diverted 783 calls from the emergency department this year, saving $1.6 million in costs.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz open 2nd season under Brian Holsinger with Maroon-Silver Scrimmage
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball team, under second-year coach Brian Holsinger, will make its public debut Tuesday when the Lady Griz hold their annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage inside Dahlberg Arena. The women’s scrimmage will tip off at 5 p.m. That will be followed by the men’s scrimmage, which...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
KULR8
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
KULR8
Montana volleyball team sweeps Idaho State
Montana set a goal before the season to start well in conference play. After having two or fewer wins at the midway point in the Big Sky schedule every year since 2018, they dedicated themselves to starting league play with wins to get themselves towards the top of the conference standings.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
montanasports.com
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
NBCMontana
Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital
I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November. I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years. On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
State Cross Country newcomers stole the spotlight in Class A
MISSOULA - Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease and Billings Central's Greyson Piseno proved experience isn't everything on Saturday at the State XC Meet in Missoula. The pair of Class A runners both claimed individual state titles at their first state meet over the weekend. Brightwings-Pease claimed the crown as an eighth grader,...
Montana Grizzly Football Falls in Overtime, Stung by Hornets
When you looked at the 2022 schedule, you just knew that there was a disturbing imbalance in the level of competition. The Montana Grizzly football team got a taste of that next level, a woeful effort in a 30-23 loss to Idaho one week ago. This time, the nation's second-ranked team, Sacramento State, was waiting for a night time battle with the Griz.
