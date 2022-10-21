ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

More public feedback encouraged for Missoula Midtown Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback. The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana volleyball team sweeps Idaho State

Montana set a goal before the season to start well in conference play. After having two or fewer wins at the midway point in the Big Sky schedule every year since 2018, they dedicated themselves to starting league play with wins to get themselves towards the top of the conference standings.
POCATELLO, ID
NBCMontana

Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
POLSON, MT
Daily Montanan

Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital

I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November.   I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years.  On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

State Cross Country newcomers stole the spotlight in Class A

MISSOULA - Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease and Billings Central's Greyson Piseno proved experience isn't everything on Saturday at the State XC Meet in Missoula. The pair of Class A runners both claimed individual state titles at their first state meet over the weekend. Brightwings-Pease claimed the crown as an eighth grader,...
HARDIN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Grizzly Football Falls in Overtime, Stung by Hornets

When you looked at the 2022 schedule, you just knew that there was a disturbing imbalance in the level of competition. The Montana Grizzly football team got a taste of that next level, a woeful effort in a 30-23 loss to Idaho one week ago. This time, the nation's second-ranked team, Sacramento State, was waiting for a night time battle with the Griz.
MISSOULA, MT

