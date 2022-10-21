ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Understand Airline Seat Class Names

Have you ever felt like this when booking airfare? “I’d like to book a seat in Basic Premium Extra Plus Comfort Class that includes exit row seat assignments but without an extra carry on bag.”. Knowing what class of airline seat you were buying didn’t use to be...
American Airlines Explains Why It Will Eliminate First Class

American Airlines offers understandable reasons for its decision to remove international first class, but each one represents a “chicken and egg” problem that may not have been prevalent had AA approached its Flagship First product differently. American Airlines Says It Is Eliminating First Class For Two Reasons. In...
Bond Street Elizabeth Line Station finally opens

One of the missing pieces of the Elizabeth Line – Bond Street station (which provides connectivity to the West End of London) today opened to the public. Bond Street station is set to further radically improve travel across London and the South East by providing a new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe ahead of the festive period.
28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

Bangladesh rescue workers found the bodies of four missing crew of a dredger boat, taking the death toll from Cyclone Sitrang to 28 as millions remained without power, officials said Wednesday. Fire department divers found the bodies of four crew of a dredger boat that sank during the storm in the Bay of Bengal.
Airline Delivers My Friends 50 Minutes Late – And Gives Free One-Way Tickets as Apology

Imagine an airline that was delayed just 50 minutes – and then they give you a free one-way ticket anywhere they fly! This is what happened to my friends. Before we even start, you may already think that this is about an Asian airline since this sounds like something they would do. But, it is not and it definitely is not a US airline! In these days when there are negatives with airlines often, it is great to see an airline take a different route with customer service!
United Airlines CEO Details Four Problems Constraining Capacity Growth

1. COVID-19 With vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 are now widely available around the world, some hold-outs have already been opening. Japan is now fully re-opened to foreign visitors and United Airlines is experiencing a surge in demand to the island nation. Kirby still sees what some have referred to...
International Swearing Made Easy For International Travelers

When I was in grammar school, I was kind of a smart kid and was placed in a lot of “enrichment” classes. With that, I and my classmates were offered the opportunity to start learning a foreign language in 5th grade, instead of when we entered middle school in 6th grade (this was decades before bilingual or immersion programs were available).
