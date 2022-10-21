Read full article on original website
Next-Gen Subaru Crosstrek With A 6-Speed Manual May Be A Thing Of The Past
Will the next-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? See why it may be a thing of the past. Subaru Corporation announced the world premiere of the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, and it gets a complete remodel with new upgrades. Will the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? Subaru could drop the manual gearbox in the new subcompact SUV.
Why You Should Wait For A New Subaru SUV And Not Buy A 3-Year-Old Model Now
Should you buy a used Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Forester, or Subaru Outback? A new report says it's cheaper to buy a new model than a used one. Should you order a new Subaru model and wait or buy a used model now? A new affordability study from iSeeCars reveals it's better to order a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023 Forester, and 2023 Outback and wait for it to be shipped to your Subaru retailer than to buy a used three-year-old model now.
10 Cheapest SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek Ranks Among The Least Expensive New Models
What are the least expensive new SUVs you can buy right now? Check out the ten cheapest new models and where the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek fits in. The ten cheapest, most affordable new SUVs you can buy now include the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. Is it the best among the ten? See why it could be the best on the list below.
6 Hidden Features On The 2023 Subaru Forester You Should Know About
Six 2023 Subaru Forester features are hidden in plain sight, but you may not know about them. Customers will want to know about them before buying the new vehicle. Find them here. Check out the compact SUV's hidden features if you're shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester. These are...
Subaru Impreza Turns 30-Years-Old Today - It Now Has An Identity Crisis
The Subaru Impreza compact car turns 30 years old. When will the Impreza grow up? The next-generation 2024 Impreza needs significant changes. Subaru Corporation announced the 2023 Impreza compact sedan and hatchback model turns 30 years old today. The first-generation Impreza was born to be an extension of the Legacy but was transformed into its own unique model. Similar to today’s models, it was introduced as a hardtop sedan and a sport wagon.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
Tesla's Supply and Demand Work THIS Way
Tesla continues to have high demand despite continuing to raise prices. Will Tesla be able to sell every vehicle it makes for years to come?. Tesla is the front runner and top EV maker in the world for a market that is just getting started. EV's are in their infancy still and Tesla is in the prime position to take advantage of this exponential growth. Here's how Tesla's supply and demand works:
The New Subaru SUV That’s Cheapest To Insure And Where To Find The Best Rates
Which Subaru vehicle is the cheapest to insure? How do the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Forester compare in insurance costs per year?. Subaru's all-wheel-drive vehicles are known for being safe and getting the Top Safety Pick+ scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). That's good news for new car shoppers looking for the cheapest insurance for an SUV since a vehicle's safety rating factors into insurance premiums.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Exclusive-FAA warns of aviation safety risks without U.S. mandate on 5G limits- letter
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators.
Tesla Offers New Stunning Colors For Its Vehicles
Tesla has two new stunning colors for its vehicles - a midnight cherry red and a quicksilver color. These will come out of Giga Berlin. Tesla has showcased two new stunning colors for its vehicles - a midnight cherry red and a quicksilver. Let's take a look at them. Tesla...
Subaru Solterra EV Efficiency - New Details From The EPA Are Surprising
How efficient is the new all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra? The EPA released new information on Solterra's electric efficiency. Check out the numbers here and how it compares with a hot new model. The EPA just released the electric fuel efficiency of the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra compact SUV. How efficient...
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
Honda Offers Sneak Peek At All-New 2023 Accord - Images and Info Here
The American-made Honda Accord enters a new era. Here’s what Honda says we can look forward to. Honda’s Accord is about to enter its 11th generation in 2023. The all-new Accord will feature many upgrades to ensure it remains one of the top-selling American-made vehicles. The Accord will...
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Subaru Gets 3 Big Hits And A Few Strike Outs For New Models This Year
The 2023 Subaru Outback, 2023 Ascent, and 2023 Legacy are big hits for the new model year. But the automaker struck out with some models. Here is what's coming for U.S. customers. Subaru of America hit a few home runs for three of its 2023 models and also had some...
