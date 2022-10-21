ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Men's soccer hosts Rhode Island, Princeton this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Rhode Island this Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Princeton this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Sunday's game will air on ESPNU. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Myers, Schopp sweep Ivy weekly awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Claire Myers and Bella Schopp of the Brown women's soccer team have swept the Ivy League weekly awards, as announced by the league office. Myers has been named Player of the Week and Schopp has earned Rookie of the Week honors. Myers posted eight points across...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Sailing selected to all three Fall Nationals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown sailing teams have been selected to participate in the Open Match Race, Open Singlehanded, and Women's Singlehanded Fall National Championships. The Bears are the only team from New England that will be present at all three events. The Open Singlehanded Nationals will be held from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men' tennis completes competition at Super Regionals, Dartmouth Invite

PROVIDENCE, RI. – The Brown men's tennis team competed at ITA Super Regionals and the Dartmouth Invite this weekend. Niraj Komatineni went 1-1 in singles at Super Regionals, while Chun Lam went undefeated in singles at the Dartmouth Invite, going 3-0 in singles competition. Full results from both events...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Iginla Captures Rookie of the Week Honors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – After posting three points through her first two collegiate games, Brown freshman forward Jade Iginla has been named the ECAC's Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Iginla scored the Bears first goal of the year in last Friday's season opener against Stonehill,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Field Hockey Drops Non-Conference Finale Against #13 Wake Forest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) closed the non-conference slate with a 4-0 home loss against the 13th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Jodie Brine recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bears, marking the second double-digit...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Sailing completes weekend of events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed in five events over the weekend, compiling a pair of top two finishes. The team took fourth out of 18 at the Atlantic Coast Championship. Connor Nelson and Isabel Cox sailed in Division A, while Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong were in Division B.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Water polo downed by Santa Clara to close out the weekend

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brown men's water polo fell in its final game of the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament, 13-8, to Santa Clara on Sunday. Ben Kirshon led the way for Brown with three goals. Behind Kirshon, Connor Enright and Ilias Stothart each had two goals and Filip Aleksic...
SANTA CLARA, CA

