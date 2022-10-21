Read full article on original website
Men's soccer hosts Rhode Island, Princeton this week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Rhode Island this Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Princeton this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Sunday's game will air on ESPNU. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets...
Myers, Schopp sweep Ivy weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Claire Myers and Bella Schopp of the Brown women's soccer team have swept the Ivy League weekly awards, as announced by the league office. Myers has been named Player of the Week and Schopp has earned Rookie of the Week honors. Myers posted eight points across...
Sailing selected to all three Fall Nationals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown sailing teams have been selected to participate in the Open Match Race, Open Singlehanded, and Women's Singlehanded Fall National Championships. The Bears are the only team from New England that will be present at all three events. The Open Singlehanded Nationals will be held from...
Men' tennis completes competition at Super Regionals, Dartmouth Invite
PROVIDENCE, RI. – The Brown men's tennis team competed at ITA Super Regionals and the Dartmouth Invite this weekend. Niraj Komatineni went 1-1 in singles at Super Regionals, while Chun Lam went undefeated in singles at the Dartmouth Invite, going 3-0 in singles competition. Full results from both events...
Iginla Captures Rookie of the Week Honors
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – After posting three points through her first two collegiate games, Brown freshman forward Jade Iginla has been named the ECAC's Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Iginla scored the Bears first goal of the year in last Friday's season opener against Stonehill,...
Field Hockey Drops Non-Conference Finale Against #13 Wake Forest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-7, 1-4 Ivy League) closed the non-conference slate with a 4-0 home loss against the 13th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Jodie Brine recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bears, marking the second double-digit...
Women's Crew Posts Strong Finishes at 57th Head of the Charles Regatta
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown women's crew closed the 2022 fall slate on Sunday at the 57th Head of the Charles Regatta. The Bears had three crews compete this afternoon with two eights and a four, all racing in the Championship flights. "The Head of the Charles Regatta was a...
Sailing completes weekend of events
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing teams competed in five events over the weekend, compiling a pair of top two finishes. The team took fourth out of 18 at the Atlantic Coast Championship. Connor Nelson and Isabel Cox sailed in Division A, while Liam O'Keefe and Nora Ong were in Division B.
Water polo downed by Santa Clara to close out the weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brown men's water polo fell in its final game of the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament, 13-8, to Santa Clara on Sunday. Ben Kirshon led the way for Brown with three goals. Behind Kirshon, Connor Enright and Ilias Stothart each had two goals and Filip Aleksic...
